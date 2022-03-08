Cognition Therapeutics Announces Participation in March Investment Conferences

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGTX), a clinical stage neuroscience company developing drugs to treat age-related degenerative diseases of the central nervous system and retina, today announced that the Company’s president and CEO, Lisa Ricciardi, will be participating at two upcoming conferences, details of which follow.



Event: Oppenheimer 32ndAnnual Healthcare Conference Date: March 16, 2022 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET Access: A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Cognition Therapeutics website for a period of 90 days following the conference Event: Sachs Neuroscience Innovation Forum Panel: Latest Developments in Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Date: March 22, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Access: The panel will be available live and on demand to registered participants through the Sachs Forum website.

Lisa Ricciardi will be available for one-on-one meeting during both conferences. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your respective event representative or Lisa Sher at lsher@tiberend.com.



About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system, or CNS, and retina. Our goal is to develop disease modifying treatments for patients with these degenerative disorders by initially leveraging our expertise in the sigma-2(σ-2) receptor, which is expressed by multiple cell types, including neuronal synapses, and acts as a key regulator of cellular damage commonly associated with certain age-related degenerative diseases of the CNS and retina. We believe that targeting the σ-2receptor complex represents a mechanism that is functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. For more information, visit https://cogrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact Information:

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

info@cogrx.com



Aline Sherwood (media)

Scienta Communications

asherwood@scientapr.com



Lisa Sher (investors)

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

lsher@tiberend.com



