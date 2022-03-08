Pasithea Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with The Glimpse Group

- The Glimpse Group is a Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality platform company



- Partnership will allow Pasithea to co-develop VR environments for patients with psychiatric disorders

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a novel biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced its partnership with The Glimpse Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRAR, FSE:9DR) (“Glimpse”), a Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR and AR") platform company and its subsidiary company Foretell Reality. Foretell Reality applies VR technology to various use cases of mental health therapy, support, and human interaction.



“We are thrilled to partner with Glimpse to bring VR and AR to patients suffering from mental health disorders. Among its many benefits, VR unites a patient and therapist in a shared environment, which is particularly important in situations where the therapist is remote, such as with our at-home treatment model. VR can also create scenarios to reflect specific traumatic experiences or simulate emotionally loaded conversations. VR is increasingly becoming an innovative clinical tool for patients with specific psychiatric symptoms, which leads to improved patient outcomes, and we look forward to co-developing the program alongside Glimpse,” stated Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, CEO of Pasithea Therapeutics.

Together with Glimpse, Pasithea will co-develop VR environments to support the treatment of patients with psychiatric disorders in a safe and effective manner.

Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO of Glimpse commented, “VR technology is becoming widely adopted in the healthcare industry, with a range of applications including mental health and psychological therapies, pain management, and robotic surgery. Glimpse, through its base of subsidiary companies, has direct experience in developing such solutions with leading companies, hospitals, and universities in the segment. We look forward to our collaboration with Pasithea.”

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corporation is a U.S. biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. With an experienced team of experts in the fields of neuroscience and psychopharmacology, Pasithea is developing new molecular entities for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea is also focused on addressing the needs of patients currently suffering with mental illness by providing access to IV ketamine infusions both in clinics and in-home settings.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (Nasdaq: VRAR, FSE:9DR) is a Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating entrepreneurs in the VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR entrepreneurs and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com.

Foretell Reality, a fully owned Glimpse Group subsidiary, leverages the unique capabilities of VR technology to enhance human interaction and applies it to various uses cases of mental health therapy, support, and soft skills training. For more information on Foretell Reality, please visit www.foretellreality.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

