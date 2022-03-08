Sema4 Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022

STAMFORD, Conn., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sema4 (Nasdaq: SMFR), an AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Sema4 was ranked as one of the top three most innovative companies in the Data Science category .

This year’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole — ultimately thriving in today’s ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.

“It is an honor that Fast Company has named Sema4 as one of the world’s most innovative companies,” said Eric Schadt, PhD, Founder and CEO, Sema4. “This recognition showcases our commitment to utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable health systems in delivering precision medicine as the standard of care. It is also a tribute to our entire team at Sema4, which is driving forward highly innovative solutions to improve the quality of healthcare in ways that few people can yet imagine.”

Fast Company recognized Sema4 for closing the gap between the practice of medicine and the availability of more clinically actionable guidance, allowing for enhanced decision-making by physicians and patients to improve the prevention, management, and treatment of diseases. Sema4’s data-driven approach to healthcare is powered by Centrellis®, its innovative health intelligence platform. Centrellis is one of the largest and fastest growing integrated health information platforms in existence and provides data-driven insights to enable personalized medicine.

The machine learning tools and other advanced artificial intelligence capabilities built into Centrellis are among the most sophisticated in the world. In 2021, the platform further expanded to include 12 million de-identified clinical records, more than 500,000 genomic profiles, and some of the most relevant life and biomedical science data in the digital universe. Sema4 envisions a future where physicians - and patients - routinely query its platform of algorithms to help determine the most optimal health course journey, personalized to each individual.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a roadmap for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15.

About Sema4

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis®, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of diseas and wellness to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

For more information, please visit sema4.com and connect with Sema4 on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with its sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

