The Vita Coco Company Proudly Announces B Corp Certification

NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, a leading platform for plant-based, functional products, today announced that it has been certified as a B Corporation™ (B Corp™), furthering the Company’s commitment toward operating its business as a force for good, while delivering better-for-you products. The certification comes less than a year after The Vita Coco Company incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC).



The B Corp verification process administered by the nonprofit, B Lab, measures a company’s social and environmental performance. To become a Certified B Corporation, companies undergo a rigorous review of the impact of their operations and business model on their workers, customers, communities and environment, and must meet a minimum verified score on the B Impact Assessment.

“We’ve always been on a mission to create more equitable access to natural, better-for-you products in a responsible way,” said Mike Kirban, Founder & Co-CEO of The Vita Coco Company. “Joining a network of like-minded organizations will create collective impact to democratize health and wellness. We are honored to receive this distinction and become part of the B Corp community.”

The Vita Coco Company is committed to protecting nature’s resources while building thriving communities through its Sustainability and Social Impact Programming. The Company is focused on building regenerative farming systems in its coconut and guayusa communities, with the goals of positively impacting the lives of 1 million people and creating more access to healthy, natural products.

Through the Vita Coco Project, the Vita Coco Company has built over 30 classrooms, distributed more than 25,000 coconut seedlings to smallholder farms, and increased grower incomes by over 260% in the Philippines and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the Company’s plant-based energy brand, Runa, partners with the Indigenous Kichwa community of Ecuador to source natural energy from guayusa leaves—a native plant to the Amazon and global south region—and has planted 1.2 million trees in Ecuador.

The Vita Coco Company is joining a network of 4,000 B Corps in 70 countries and 150 industries worldwide.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by co-CEO Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

