InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Announces Preliminary Revenue of $633,894 in the Fourth Quarter of 2021

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, today announced its preliminary unaudited revenue results of $633,894 for the fourth quarter ("Q4-2021") ended December 31, 2021.



Q4-2021 Business Highlights

Matthew Moore, President, and CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies commented, "We are excited to provide investors with these preliminary results, which are indicative of the growing customer and major retailers' interest in our innovative, affordable hearing products and in-store automated Hearing Screening Kiosks. Our sales momentum and growth come from our hard work in building a scalable and sustainable business model. We have built a team of well-experienced industry leaders in R&D, marketing, and distribution, allowing InnerScope to create a proprietary patentable product portfolio and to continue to focus on our execution strategy building a wholesale distribution network of major retailers and pharmacy chains."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a leading Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) manufacturer and distributor of FDA-registered hearing aids, hearing assistive devices, hearing health-related products, and Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs) ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc. , a DTC cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an FDA-registered manufacturing and R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquired HearingAssist , an established leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to better position itself in the direct-to-consumer hearing solutions market by selling advanced hearing products through Walmart and other major retailers.

InnerScope's full line of Hearing Health products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale channels: Walmart.com , Amazon.com, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Hartig Drug, Food City, and Cardinal Health dba RGH Enterprises Inc., which provides InnerScope products to FSAStore.com , HSAStore.com , & WellDeservedHealth.com. Additional in-store and online through major retailers and pharmacy chains launching soon.

