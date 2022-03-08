EagleView Expands Availability of Virtual Claims Inspection Solution Across US Market

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView Technologies Inc., a leading provider of insurance insights and solutions, announced today that EagleView Assess™, a comprehensive claims inspection drone solution, has concluded its pilot phase and now has expanded coverage throughout the United States and Canada.

EagleView has launched a new autonomous-flight drone inspection solution for insurance carriers. This solution allows insurers to conduct remote inspections anywhere that a drone can fly in the United States and Canada.¹ Customers have found increased efficiency using EagleView Assess thanks to the simple-to-pilot and crash-proof Skydio drones. EagleView Assess leverages Skydio’s fully autonomous flight with sensor-based technology for obstacle avoidance and automated flight pathing to ensure consistent and accurate imagery capture and inspection data.

EagleView Assess drones are not just easy to fly, the data is easy to work with for both insurers and customers. The EagleView Assess solution integrates into insurers’ existing claims operations to support automated end-to-end processing. With EagleView Assess, claims adjusters and contractors are seeing reductions in their administrative burdens and are processing claims an average of 1.5 times faster. EagleView Assess also provides a customer self-scheduling interface that not only streamlines processes, but also improves the customer’s overall experience.

Now, EagleView has completed over 1,600 Assess inspections during the pilot phase. EagleView Assess is available in two formats:

A managed claims inspection solution that leverages a network of licensed drone pilots for property inspections

A self-service option for carriers to license the EagleView Assess solution for their own field teams

“We’re proud that our solution has completed a successful initial rollout and is available anywhere in the United States and Canada—including in high-risk areas with the greatest need for rapid, consistent, and accurate inspections and damage assessment decisions.” said EagleView President of Insurance Lerk-Ling Chang. “Our customers have been able to expedite reviews and save up to 20% per claim in adjuster time and travel costs.”

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. EagleView has the largest geospatial data and imagery library ever assembled, encompassing 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

¹EagleView’s Assess and Assess Right Now technology enable nationwide coverage.