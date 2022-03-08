BW Property Management to Expand Home Services Business as a Featured Angi Business

ORLANDO, Fla., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BW Property Management has been notably named as one of four featured businesses in the award winning Angi magazine (formerly known as Angie’s List). As a featured business, BW Property Management Group is now on the first page of the March issue of Angi Magazine and has been slated to appear in upcoming issues across different cities and states as part of its expansion efforts.



As more homeowners continue to use the services provided by BW Property Management, this engagement also introduces them to the Pay.How platform licensed exclusively to KYN Capital Group(OTC:KYNC). During invoicing and payment submissions clients are given a first look at the super app and a plethora of other service offerings. Once clients join Pay.How, they’ll begin receiving updates on other home services including real estate, remodeling, home additions, and other suggestions to continue its organic growth.

KYN Capital Group is in discussion of a merger/acquisition with BW Property Management which is expected to be completed in 2022. All services provided by BW Property Management are being migrated to Pay.How as part of the merger.

This is a developing story.

About BW Property Management Group

BW Property Management Group is an innovative home services & technology company. BW leverages a homegrown in-house proprietary software platform called BidWilly.com which enables clients to save up to 40% on home services. BW began operating in 2008 and now manages services for almost 2,500 homes with plans to begin national expansion through its partner company, KYN Capital Group(OTC:KYNC). BW also owns the trademark name “National Homeowners Association” and is the leading home services provider in Central Fl. For more information, visit Bwpmg.com.