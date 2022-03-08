Power Solutions International, Baudouin Enter Into International Distribution Agreement

WOOD DALE, Ill., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, today announced that it has entered into an international distribution agreement with Société Internationale des Moteurs Baudouin, a France-based manufacturer of diesel engines for marine and power generation applications.



Under the agreement, Baudouin will market and sell PSI’s full range of engines from 2.4L to 53L, with a particular emphasis on rich-burn natural gas-powered engines. PSI’s engines are a perfect complement to Baudouin’s PowerKit diesel and lean-burn gas product lines, giving Baudouin the ability to deliver across the full spectrum of power solutions and providing its clients around the globe more options.

Both PSI and Baudouin have strategic partnerships with Weichai that allow them to access best practices in research, development, manufacturing, processing, distribution, procurement and finance.

Baudouin will distribute and sell PSI’s engines into the European, Middle Eastern and African markets. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries. In addition to sales, Baudouin will handle service, support, warranty claims, and technical requests.

The first public outing for the newly announced partner companies will be the Middle East Energy show scheduled from March 7 to March 9, 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Center, UAE. Baudouin will showcase PSI’s brand-new 8.8-liter 200 kWe engine.

The PSI 8.8L engine’s power output of 200 kWe for gas standby power generation applications is the highest output ever recorded from such displacement. The new collective product portfolio of both Baudouin and PSI promises clients around the EMEA region the most competitive and complete range of power solutions available across all applications.

The comprehensive product offering and market strengths across both companies makes the new agreement between Baudouin and PSI a winning partnership and an exciting new development for the industry in 2022.

About Baudouin

Founded in France more than a century ago, Baudouin is a proven market leader in quality diesel and gas engines for marine and power generation applications. With their headquarters in Cassis, France, and additional manufacturing based in Weifang, China, Pune, India and Tutayev, Russia, product sales and servicing are available in more than 130 countries, across six continents.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company’s unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.



PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com .

Contact:

Power Solutions International, Inc.

Dan M. Dun

Director of Marketing & Communications

+1 (630) 350-9400

ddun@psiengines.com



