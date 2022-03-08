Eton Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

DEER PARK, Ill., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Due to the company’s cysteine product Paragraph IV litigation trial taking place during business hours on March 16, management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results at 7:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. CT).



In addition to taking live questions from participants on the conference call, management will be answering emailed questions from investors. Investors can email questions to: investorrelations@etonpharma.com.



The live webcast can be accessed on the investors section of Eton’s website at https://ir.etonpharma.com/. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-795-8473 (domestic) or 1-470-495-9161 (international) and refer to conference ID 1318317. An archived webcast will be available on Eton’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days thereafter.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The company currently owns or receives royalties from six FDA-approved products, including ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, Carglumic Acid, Biorphen®, Alaway® Preservative Free, Rezipres®, and Eprontia™, and has four additional products that have been submitted to the FDA.

Investor Contact:

David Krempa

dkrempa@etonpharma.com

612-387-3740