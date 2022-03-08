Martinrea International Inc. Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

VAUGHAN, Ontario, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s performance on Environmental, Social, and Governance issues throughout the year, as well as ongoing initiatives and goals for the future.



“In the face of recent challenges, our team has made great progress toward our sustainability goals,” said Pat D’Eramo, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain committed to promoting a better future through sustainable business practices that create long-term value for all our stakeholders. I am proud to say that our accomplishments this past year have been the result of the collective effort of all our people.”

Achievements and highlights from the 2021 Sustainability Report include:

We reduced Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) across the Company from 8.48 in 2014 to 1.37 in 2021, demonstrating that Martinrea is an industry leader in safety.



We increased sales penetration on electric vehicle platforms. Today, 8% of Martinrea’s book of business is specific to “electrified platforms”, and this is expected to grow to approximately 40% by 2026.



We implemented 2022 greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets, supporting our long-term strategy towards net zero carbon.



We invested in partnerships and strategies to develop Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries enhanced with advanced materials, such as graphene to help improve cycle life and charging time, leading to opportunities to reduce overall product GHG emissions.



We developed an energy tracking database platform that can be used globally across all plants to track and monitor energy usage. This sets Martinrea up for future success in reducing energy usage, which contributes to reducing our overall carbon footprint.



Approximately 35% of the Company’s electricity usage globally is sourced through renewable energy (solar, wind, hydroelectric) via utility grids. Our sustainability strategy includes continuing to strive to increase our levels of renewable energy usage.



Through the employment of the SmartWay Certified Carriers program in 2021, Martinrea was able to reduce total shipping distances on planned routes by over 134,000 miles, resulting in increased efficiency and fuel economy, and reduced Scope 3 emissions.



“We are pleased to share our sustainability commitments and achievements with our customers, investors, key stakeholders, and employees,” said Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman. “Our Vision at Martinrea is to ‘Make People’s Lives Better’ and our progress on sustainability initiatives as outlined in our 2021 Sustainability Report is a demonstration of our commitment to that vision.”

To view or download Martinrea’s 2021 sustainability report, visit:

www.martinrea.com/culture/sustainability/



About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook.

