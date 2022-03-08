Porch Group Announces Partnership with ATI Home Inspector Training

SEATTLE, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services industry, today announced a training partnership with ATI Home Inspector Training (“ATI”), one of the largest and only family owned national home inspector training schools. Through the partnership, ATI Home Inspector Training will provide graduates with a Porch software package to jumpstart their businesses, providing the necessary technology infrastructure to grow and scale.

Identifying practical and easily integrated software that includes scheduling, data retention, and customer relationship management, is often a challenge for home services companies and professionals. Porch and ATI’s training partnership provides new ATI training school graduates, who are beginning their careers as home inspectors, quick and comprehensive solutions to supplement their work.

To facilitate broader engagement in the professional home inspection community, ATI will also be joining Porch’s Inspection Fuel Tour and provide participating inspectors with free continuing education credits. ATI Home Inspector Training offers in-person instruction in 48 states complete with a pass rate guarantee for professional training courses.

“Our partnership with ATI Home Inspector Training furthers our commitment to equip the next generation of home inspectors with Porch’s comprehensive network of powerful software solutions,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Porch founder, chairman, and CEO. “Training school graduates gain access to a robust support system designed to launch and sustain their business effectively. This partnership represents an important step in broadening the reach of the Porch network of home service companies and professionals.”

ATI Home Inspection Training founder, Scott Newcomer, emphasizes, “At ATI, we often say we want our inspectors to be more than just certified—we want them to become qualified. Put simply, our classes are much more than a one-off certification process. Our approved practices and field experience requirements along with the available mentorship and support allow more of our inspectors to complete the course with the toolkit they need for success.”

Innovating in the property technology space, Porch creates bespoke products for industry professionals to optimize and drive efficiency in their work. Porch’s technology-first approach to leveraging data across a broad set of home services creates asymmetrical opportunity and access for professionals using Porch services.



The partnership is set to begin on March 8, 2022.



About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 24,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, title companies, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

About ATI Home Inspector Training

ATI Home Inspector Training, one of the largest national home inspector training schools, provides training and support networks for professional home inspection certifications across the United States. With more than 48 state-specific training courses, ATI equips graduates with all necessary industry knowledge to launch home inspection careers. For more information, visit atihomeinspectortraining.com

