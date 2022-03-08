Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Named Among Forbes 2022 America's Best Small Companies

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that the Company is named on Forbes 2022 "America's Best Small Companies" in its recently published list. The Company was ranked 65th of more than 1,000 companies evaluated.



"It is a distinguished honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the country's best small companies," said Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst. "Our strong operating and financial performance result from our exceptional commercial and strategic execution. Having acknowledgment of the value we are creating is very gratifying, and I would like to thank all of our employees who share a commitment to the rare disease patients we serve."

Forbes 2022 America's Best Small-Cap Companies annual list was compiled using data from FactSet. Once collected, more than 1,000 companies that have been public for more than one year with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion were screened to find 509 companies that had positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5. The top 100 rankings are based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity, and total stock return for the latest 12 months available and over the last five years. More weight was given to the latest year's data in the ranking.

For the complete list of Forbes' best small companies, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-small-cap-companies/#1c5b940847db.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases. With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for other rare diseases. Catalyst's New Drug Application for FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg for the treatment of adults with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome ("LEMS") was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA"), and FIRDAPSE is commercially available in the United States as a treatment for adults with LEMS. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2020 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.