Tresor Finance to launch on Pancakeswap, aims to be the next big thing in BSC

New York, NY, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tresor Finance team is thrilled to announce the launch on Pancakeswap. It is a hyper-deflationary token that rewards its holder through BNB reflection, with focusing on revenue accretion in a node-centric manner.
At Tresor Finance, the team seek to reward decentralize finance users through Node-as-a-Service. Tresor Finance' investment experts will choose and research potential node projects and invest in it.
Tresor Finance is a new project with a promising roadmap that aims to shake up the cryptocurrency universe. $TRESOR token will be available for users on the Binance Smart Chain, initially.
About $TRESOR
Sustainability
The price should not be the focus of any project but if the rest of the fundamental values, such as choosing potential projects to invest in and proactively listening to the community, are managed in a successful way, the price should also reflect it in a positive aspect. The main objective of the project is acquisition of income-generating assets through nodes, hence, ensuring Tresor Finance’ sustainability.
Security
The Tresor Finance team secured its KYC verification certificate with PinkSale and followed by a contract audit prior to launch.
Scarcity
Tresor Finance also supports long term price stability and value growth; revenue from investments will be used to buy back and burn $TRESOR tokens which triggers supply scarcity. 1% of the tokens being traded will also be burned.
BNB Reflections
In every transaction, 4% goes to the holders in BNB. This strategy deters whales from dumping their coins during the start of the price discovery stage, ensuring $TRESOR can reach its full moonshot potential.
"Tresor Finance Token Presale"
The team has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming presale offering of its unique BSC-based utility token.
Presale date: March 10, 21:00 UTC
Listing date: March 11, 21:00 UTC
Presale rate 1 BNB = 1,000,000,000,000
Listing rate 1 BNB = 650,000,000,000
Participate on this link: https://www.pinksale.finance/?fbclid=IwAR3f0KqWvo5e5l_dP2Kf_s2ACsz5YQUYo8Oahv5kOCf3R9MlZdarOlhIIwc#/launchpad/0xd369BEc7b34A8A0c3926F84C215D8e7702BF8Ab3?chain=BSC
TRESOR listing at Pancakeswap
$TRESOR contract is now created on Binance Smart Chain and an official listing on Pancakeswap is not far from taking place.
Tokens will be purchasable at Pancakeswap
Token Information
Token Name: Tresor Finance
Ticker: $TRESOR
Taxation: 11%
5% - Treasury (Auto BNB)
4% - BNB Reflections
1% - Liquidity
1% - burn
Verified Contract Address: 0xaB42738aFdA9Cf73AfF103719Bd245756CCbbcF8
