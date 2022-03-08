Tresor Finance to launch on Pancakeswap, aims to be the next big thing in BSC

New York, NY, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tresor Finance team is thrilled to announce the launch on Pancakeswap. It is a hyper-deflationary token that rewards its holder through BNB reflection, with focusing on revenue accretion in a node-centric manner.





At Tresor Finance, the team seek to reward decentralize finance users through Node-as-a-Service. Tresor Finance' investment experts will choose and research potential node projects and invest in it.

Tresor Finance is a new project with a promising roadmap that aims to shake up the cryptocurrency universe. $TRESOR token will be available for users on the Binance Smart Chain, initially.

About $TRESOR

Sustainability

The price should not be the focus of any project but if the rest of the fundamental values, such as choosing potential projects to invest in and proactively listening to the community, are managed in a successful way, the price should also reflect it in a positive aspect. The main objective of the project is acquisition of income-generating assets through nodes, hence, ensuring Tresor Finance’ sustainability.

Security

The Tresor Finance team secured its KYC verification certificate with PinkSale and followed by a contract audit prior to launch.

Scarcity

Tresor Finance also supports long term price stability and value growth; revenue from investments will be used to buy back and burn $TRESOR tokens which triggers supply scarcity. 1% of the tokens being traded will also be burned.

BNB Reflections

In every transaction, 4% goes to the holders in BNB. This strategy deters whales from dumping their coins during the start of the price discovery stage, ensuring $TRESOR can reach its full moonshot potential.

"Tresor Finance Token Presale"

The team has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming presale offering of its unique BSC-based utility token.

Presale date: March 10, 21:00 UTC

Listing date: March 11, 21:00 UTC

Presale rate 1 BNB = 1,000,000,000,000

Listing rate 1 BNB = 650,000,000,000

Participate on this link: https://www.pinksale.finance/?fbclid=IwAR3f0KqWvo5e5l_dP2Kf_s2ACsz5YQUYo8Oahv5kOCf3R9MlZdarOlhIIwc#/launchpad/0xd369BEc7b34A8A0c3926F84C215D8e7702BF8Ab3?chain=BSC

TRESOR listing at Pancakeswap

$TRESOR contract is now created on Binance Smart Chain and an official listing on Pancakeswap is not far from taking place.

Tokens will be purchasable at Pancakeswap

Token Information

Token Name: Tresor Finance

Ticker: $TRESOR

Taxation: 11%

5% - Treasury (Auto BNB)

4% - BNB Reflections

1% - Liquidity

1% - burn

Verified Contract Address: 0xaB42738aFdA9Cf73AfF103719Bd245756CCbbcF8

Social Media:

Telegram: https://t.me/tresorfinance_portal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TresorFinance

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/TresorFinance