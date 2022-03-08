Gordian Software and Hopper Reach Milestone in Partnership With Over 2.5M Seats Booked Using Integrated Platform

SEATTLE, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since becoming a trusted partner for Hopper in 2020, Gordian Software has helped the online global travel platform offer a better buying experience to its customers with its airline seat map integration that gives Hopper’s 70 million users the ability to view and select available seats. Prior to their partnership, customers were unable to choose their seats unless they visited airline websites and purchased them separately.



Over one million Hopper customers have booked more than two and a half million seats using Gordian Software, with bookings growing 148% from the first to second half of 2021. The high usage and rapid attainment of this milestone point to the customer value of being able to control and customize journeys.

With travel picking up, more flyers are eagerly looking to book vacations to make up for lost time. Add-ons have never been more important to offering customers a seamless booking experience. While looking for a good deal on flight tickets is a priority, customers don’t want to alternate back and forth for add-on ancillaries like seat selection and baggage. Gordian Software enables travel websites to sell air travel ancillaries such as these, by managing hundreds of data integrations to offer a simpler and more cost effective experience.

“Hopper has quickly become one of the most important US travel companies, and we are thrilled to be a part of the innovative experience that is resonating with so many travelers,” said Gordian Co-Founder and CEO Stephen Grabowski. “Gordian’s mission is to remove all unnecessary friction from travel, and so we feel great alignment with Hopper’s customer obsession.”

“Working with Gordian has been impressive. They have been nimble and able to drop features into our app in a way others can’t,” said Kiera Haining, Head of Flights Marketplace for Hopper. “Our customers have found our seat selection solution compelling, and we saw the potential to reach this scale early on in our partnership. We think there is much more to come, too.”

Amidst the pandemic slowdown in travel, Gordian has quickly become a trusted partner for many major online travel companies because it can create newfound revenue - for both travel sites and airlines - while improving the traveler experience. Gordian has grown 10x from pre-pandemic levels. Some of Gordian’s customers include Trip.com, Priceline, Hopper, Kiwi.com, TravelPerk, Otravo, Travix, and lastminute.com.

For more information, visit GordianSoftware.com .

About Gordian Software

Gordian Software is an agile API platform or widget that enables travel websites to sell ancillaries like seat selection and baggage. It is the easiest, most flexible and most profitable platform for searching, booking and managing flights. It powers ancillary sales for leading travel companies including Priceline, Hopper, Trip.com and dozens of others, serving millions of travelers annually. Our network supports more than 120 airlines along with other flight service providers. Headquartered in the Seattle area, the company was founded in 2017 by Stephen Grabowski and Joe Sarre and is backed by Y Combinator. For more information, visit GordianSoftware.com.

About Hopper

Hopper is the world’s fastest-growing mobile-first travel marketplace. By leveraging massive amounts of data and machine learning, the company has developed several unique fintech solutions that help customers save money and travel better. Through its B2B initiative, Hopper Cloud, the company is syndicating its fintech solutions, infrastructure, and agency content. Whether it’s pricing volatility or trip disruptions, Hopper’s proprietary suite of fintech solutions address every pain point in the customer journey while driving conversion, repeat purchases, and profitability. For more information, visit cloud.hopper.com.