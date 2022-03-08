Kyligence’s High Performance Cloud OLAP Launches in AWS Marketplace

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyligence , originator of Apache Kylin and developer of the AI-augmented data services and management platform Kyligence Cloud , today announced the availability of the Kyligence Cloud in the AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).



Cloud-based data warehouses provide unmatched elastic scaling, disaster recovery, and unlimited storage capacity at low total cost of ownership (TCO). Kyligence's cloud-native architecture satisfies the needs of enterprises with high availability, multi-tenant isolation, high throughput, load balancing, and low monitoring workloads.

Kyligence’s cloud-native big data OLAP solution helps data analysts quickly discover the business value in the massive amounts of data in the cloud. It allows organizations to create fast, flexible, and cost-optimal innovative big data analysis applications on a data lake based on cloud-native computing and storage. With automated model optimization using AI-enhanced semantic modeling based on past analysis, business users can make more informed decisions.

“In scenarios requiring high query performance and stability, including critical online applications and interactive analysis, Kyligence’s Intelligent Data Cloud allows for high-concurrency access to petabytes of data and sub-second query times,” said Dong Li, vice president of Growth and Marketing, Kyligence. “Our big data OLAP capabilities enable analysts to quickly pinpoint the value in their massive data lakes and drive superior business decisions. With our cloud platform now available on AWS Marketplace, our customers now have more options to get started on meeting business goals even more easily.”

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog where customers can find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software, data and services. It includes thousands of software listings and simplifies software licensing and procurement with flexible pricing options and numerous deployment methods.

Kyligence Cloud Platform is available today on AWS Marketplace. To get started, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-xezdom4cajdzq in AWS Marketplace.

About Kyligence

Founded by the creators of Apache Kylin, Kyligence Cloud provides an intelligent analytics performance layer that sits between data sources and BI tools. Kyligence features an AI-Augmented learning engine to ensure peak performance and vastly simplified data modeling. The result is sub-second query response time for BI, SQL, OLAP, and Excel users even against petabytes of data.



Kyligence is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Investors include Redpoint Ventures, Cisco, China Broadband Capital, Shunwei Capital, Eight Roads Ventures (the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International Limited), and Coatue Management. Kyligence serves a global customer base that includes UBS, Costa, Appzen, McDonald’s, YUM, L’OREAL, Porsche, Xactly, China Merchants Bank, and China Construction Bank.



