Sorenson Named a World’s Most Innovative Company by Fast Company

SALT LAKE CITY, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sorenson Communications was named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022.



Sorenson, the world’s leader in accessible communications for Deaf and hard-of-hearing, was thrilled to join the list of other mission-driven businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today’s ever-changing world. Sorenson is among inventive companies, including Canva, Microsoft, and SpaceX, creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.

“Sorenson is honored to be named on this preeminent list of forward-thinking companies,” says Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson Communications. “We leverage the insight and creativity of our diverse people – brilliant and committed, ‘whole brain’ teams who deeply understand our customers’ unique needs – as a catalyst to disrupt our industries and to deliver inclusive next-generation platforms and services. Our focus on diversity both within our company and in the communities we serve informs everything we do as we innovate new ways to connect people across languages and cultures.”

Sorenson was recognized for accessible technologies, like Lumina, the company’s Deaf-designed videophone, which provides unmatched clarity, cutting-edge innovation, and exceptional design. Additionally, Sorenson’s revolutionary technology, Wavello, was acknowledged as a crucial tool for communication between Deaf and hearing people during the pandemic. Wavello created new possibilities for connection by showing a Deaf caller, ASL interpreter, and a hearing caller on the same Video Relay Service (VRS) call for the first time.

For nearly two decades, Sorenson has been the leader in accessible communication, technology and services for the Deaf community, and today, Sorenson enables over 140 million conversations a year through its ASL interpreting services and its CaptionCall captioned telephone service. In the past three years, the company earned top accolades as an exemplary employer, with additional recognition for its efforts to support women and diversity in its workforce.

“The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

“Sorenson is dedicated to driving functional equivalency,” said Mr. Rodriguez. “We will continue to push the envelope with next generation technology and capabilities across our video and captioning platforms to deliver a superior customer experience.”

