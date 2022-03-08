Resonate Blends Continues to Lead With Product Innovation in Cannabis 3.0

CALABASAS, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company (“Resonate” or “the Company”), is developing a new line of edibles that will mirror the patent-pending Koan Cordials in experience-effect targeting while keeping the consistency and predictability of the product intact. The new form factor will be unique to the cannabis industry and the Company expects the new line of edibles to be available by this summer.



The Koan Cordials, which are designed to drink as a shot or mix with the beverage of your choice, have been the beneficiary of multiple awards and strong accolades from consumers and testers alike. The ability to have any experience you want in any drink you want is unique and enabled by seven effect-targeted formulations, each delivering a unique blend of precision-calibrated cannabinoids and terpenes providing a consistent effect each and every time. Koan is using their evolving knowledge base and consumer response to the Cordials to continue their commitment of innovation in service of “mastering the art of experience”.

The Company is currently in the production of ‘Single Pack’ options for all seven of the Cordial experiences and has recently completed a Cordial flavor refinement project in collaboration with a leading international flavor firm that has enhanced flavor in 34,000 products for 6000 companies in 150 countries.

In the upcoming weeks, the company will release its eighth Cordial blend, Sleep, in response to customer and retailer requests. Sleep assistance is one of the most frequently searched topics across wellness categories. Sleep will be the first Koan Cordial formula to be offered in Resonate’s multi-serving bottle.

As a further evolution of the Cordial line of products, the company’s new multi-serve bottle will provide ten doses which is expected to bring the cost per serving down by approximately 60%, and the Company plans to launch four SKUs with this form factor. Beyond the cost savings, the multi-serve bottle allows consumers to micro-calibrate their experience to their liking and share servings in social settings.

“The development of the Cordials has given our company a deep foundation of knowledge around consumer preferences, the entourage effect, bio-availability and nano emulsification,” said Geoff Selzer CEO. “As we continue to refine our current Cordials offerings, we have set our sights on the edible market which we believe is ready for significant innovation consistent with our core knowledge and mission.”

Some of the challenges in the current edible market are controlled experience targeting and product consistency. Resonate has leveraged R&D and formulation expertise gained through the development of its Koan Cordials to address these issues. The company has a prototype of an edible which will have a comparable form factor to one of the top selling candies in today’s market but will have a longer shelf life and greater consistency with the same experience precision consumers love about the Cordials. The edible prototype, which will be branded under Koan, is in active development and the pricing should be in line with competitive products currently in the market.

Koan Cordials and the upcoming edible product family are new ways to harness the wide-ranging benefits of cannabis - utilizing various cannabinoids, along with botanical terpenes, adaptogens and other plant extracts to deliver precise and consistent life-enhancing experiences. The Cordials and the new edible are just the beginning of an expected robust roadmap of Resonate’s product innovation in the coming months ahead.

