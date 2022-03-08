Cardano’s GO Labs Launches URGO Wallet. A lite wallet for Cardano native Tokens

New York, NY, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOmetalaunch Utility token, $URGO Token private Sale is live now after successfully completing their Seed Sales. The private sale is an opportunity to buy at a low price before the public sale and ISPO. Join private sale at https://urgo.gometalaunch.io







GO labs have been up and doing in efforts to deliver way ahead of the scheduled roadmap, as they are proud to announce that the team have been working around the clock to deliver needed updates.

To that effect, they are proud to unveil URGO Wallet, with a Github account dedicated to Community members to keep up with the progress of Technical updates on the URGO wallet build

About URGO Wallet:

URGO wallet is a non-custodial wallet, if you do not know what a non-custodial wallet is, I will explain it to you.

For you to better understand, I will explain what a custodial wallet is first. You know how, when you have your bitcoin or ADA or ETC saved in Binance or Coinbase, and there is the possibility of Binance seizing your bitcoin for violation of terms of service. Well, that is a custodial wallet. Moreso, your identity can be compromised because KYC is needed for custodial wallet’s, like your name, your identity and international passport maybe.

URGO Wallet (non custodial)

A non-custodial wallet is a wallet that does not require a KYC, your identity is not needed, once your wallet is created, nobody can take away your bitcoin or ADA, and nobody can seize your crypto tokens. And the government cannot take it away or seize or restrict your access to it. Your identity is safe as nobody will know how many tokens or coins you own. All you need for access is your seed phrase or mnemonic phrase. And in my opinion that is true decentralization

The roll out of the wallet will come as a web extension before the release of the Mobile App.

It is estimated that a test version of the web extension will be made available in three weeks’ time.

The Technical update above is not final as further updates will come up as more features of the DAPP will be enabled.

About GOmetalaunch

GOmetalaunch is the first Cross Chain Metaverse IDO Launchpad being built on the Cardano Blockchain. Metalaunch will act as the gateway to the metaverse, offering GO Community members and Token Holders the opportunity to become the earliest and pioneer adopters of the Metaverse through exclusive Metaverse Project launches that will form the building blocks of the future of the Metaverse.

$URGO TOKEN PRIVATE SALE INFO

Private Sale Allocation: 100,000,000 URGO Tokens

Private Sale Price: 0.0021

Sales Page: https://urgo.gometalaunch.io

Minimum Buy Amount: 200 ADA per purchase

Maximum Buy Amount: 20,000 ADA per Purchase

How To Buy $URGO Tokens

Step 1: Purchase ADA from any cryptocurrency exchange company for example Coinbase or Binance and send them to your Cardano wallet like Yoroi, Daedalus, Adalite, Nami.

Step 2: Visit the $URGO Token Sale Page and send your ADA to the provided wallet Address.

Step 3: $URGO tokens will be air dropped to the wallet address used in participating in the Sales

Note:

* Ensure to send ADA from only Cardano wallets like Yoroi, Daedalus, or Adalite not from an exchange wallet.

* $URGO Tokens will be air dropped to your wallet within 24hours of sending ADA, we solicit your patience.

* You must reach the Minimum ADA required for each sale round to be eligible to get $URGO Token

