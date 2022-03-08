SUN COMMUNITIES, INC. TO PRESENT AT THE 2022 CITI GLOBAL PROPERTY CEO CONFERENCE

Southfield, MI, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today announced that Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Events Calendar section of the Company's website at www.suncommunities.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 602 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 159,000 developed sites and over 45,000 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

