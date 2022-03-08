Outlook on the Inductor Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Demand for Wireless and Connected Devices Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Inductor Market (2021-2026) - Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Inductor Market is estimated to be USD 3.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.88 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Inductor Market is driving due to growing innovations and development in consumer electronics driving the market's growth. Additionally, the rising trend of smart homes includes dimming lights, closing curtains, automatically lighting up, etc., and smart cities require energy-efficient require The deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure to handle different connected devices.

Also, the expansion of IoT to improve water management, waste management, and energy consumption in smart cities is increasing the demand for inductors and boosting the market's growth. On the other hand, fluctuating raw material prices such as copper, iron, ferrite, and other material required good thermal and mechanical properties. The longer lead time of inductors restricts the growth of the global inductor market.



The increasing technological adoption, such as electric vehicles 4G and 5G technology, will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Furthermore, there is increasing demand for wireless devices in cloud computing, low-power wide-area networks, and connected devices. Moreover, complexities arise due to the miniaturization of inductors, which may be a challenge and hampered the global inductors market's growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Inductor Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Inductance Type, Type, Core Type, Shield Type, Mounting Technique Type, Vertical Type, and Geography.

By Application Type, the market is classified into Power Applications, High-Frequency Applications, and General Circuits.

By Inductance Type, the Inductor market is classified into Fixed Inductors and Variables Inductors.

By Type, the Inductor market is classified into Film Type, Multi-layered, Wire Wound, and Molded.

By Core Type, the Inductor market is classified into Air Core, Ferromagnetic/Ferrite Core, and Iron Core.

By Shield Type, the Inductor market is classified into Shielded and Unshielded.

By Mounting Technique Type, the Inductor market is classified into Surface Mount and Through Hole.

By Vertical Type, the Inductor market is classified into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Military & Defence, RF & Telecommunication, Transmission & Distribution, Healthcare, and Industrial.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ABC Taiwan Electronics Corp, Coilcraft, Inc, Delta Electronics, Inc, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co Ltd, TDK Corporation, Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, YAGEO Corporation, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Inductor Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Innovations and Development in Consumer Electronics

4.1.2 Rising Trend of Smart Homes and Smart Cities

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

4.2.2 Longer Lead Time of Inductors

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Wireless and Connected Devices

4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles and 5G Technology

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Complexities Arise Due to Miniaturization of Inductors



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Inductor Market, By Application Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Power Applications

6.3 High-Frequency Applications

6.4 General Circuits



7 Global Inductor Market, By Inductance Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fixed Inductors

7.3 Variables Inductors



8 Global Inductor Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Film Type

8.2.1 Thin Film

8.2.2 Thick Film

8.3 Multi-layered

8.4 Wire Wound

8.4.1 Bobbin

8.4.2 Toroidal

8.5 Molded



9 Global Inductor Market, By Core Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Air Core

9.2.1 Ceramic Core

9.2.2 Phenolic Core

9.3 Ferromagnetic/Ferrite Core

9.3.1 Soft Ferrites

9.3.2 Hard Ferrites

9.4 Iron Core



10 Global Inductor Market, By Shield Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Shielded

10.3 Unshielded



11 Global Inductor Market, By Mounting Technique Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Surface Mount

11.3 Through Hole



12 Global Inductor Market, By Vertical Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Automotive

12.3 Consumer Electronics

12.4 Military & Defence

12.5 RF & Telecommunication

12.6 Transmission & Distribution

12.7 Healthcare

12.8 Industrial



13 Global Inductor Market, By Geography



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Quadrant

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Strategic Initiatives

14.3.1 M&A and Investments

14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



15 Company Profiles

15.1 ABC Taiwan Electronics Corp

15.2 AVX Corporation

15.3 Bel Fuse, Inc

15.4 Bourns, Inc

15.5 Caddell Burns Manufacturing Co, Inc

15.6 Coilcraft, Inc

15.7 Datatronic Distribution, Inc

15.8 Delta Electronics, Inc

15.9 Falco Electronics

15.10 GCi Technologies

15.11 Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology (Holdings) Co Ltd

15.12 Houston Transformer Company Ltd

15.14 iNRCORE, LLC

15.15 Johanson Technology, Inc

15.16 ICE Components, Inc

15.17 Laird Technologies, Inc

15.18 Littelfuse, Inc

15.19 Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd

15.20 Panasonic Corporation

15.21 SAGAMI ELEC CO LTD

15.22 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Pte Ltd

15.23 Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co Ltd

15.24 Shenzhen Zhenhua Fu Electronics Co Ltd

15.25 SUMIDA CORPORATION

15.26 Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd

15.27 TDK Corporation

15.28 Texas Instruments Incorporated

15.29 Token Electronics

15.30 TT Electronics Plc

15.31 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc

15.32 Wurth Elektronik Group

15.33 YAGEO Corporation



16 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3labzr

Attachment