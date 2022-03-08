Cardano based DEX, Acardex Sold out over 60% of Its Alloted Seed Sales Tokens

Chicago, IL, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acardex, one of the first decentralized exchanges based on the Cardano blockchain, when in full operation will solve the Cardano’s concurrency problem by allowing many transactions to be executed at the same time. Acardex project plans to deploy a workable DEX on the Cardano ecosystem by the second quarter of the year.



Acardex just concluded this announcement comes as the project launches its Seed token sale , with over 90 million of the 150 million $ACX tokens for the Seed Sale Allocation sold as of the time of writing this release.

ACX token use case

The native token which will power Acardex network is $ACX and its total supply will be 1,000,000,000 ACX

$ACX use cases includes;

- Ability to trade ADA for other Cardano Native Tokens

- Ability to cast votes and participate in the governance of the platform

- Used for payment of fees such like Swap fees and slippage fees

- Ability to participate in Acardex’s NFT decentralized marketplace that is open and accessible to everyone (Our team of developers are working hard to also launch NFT marketplace as part of the Acardex ecosystem by the third quarter of the year or even less).

- Acardex token early adopters will be allowed exclusive access NFT Drops, list their NFts, set a price and sell their assets on our marketplace.

ACX token seed-sale

- 1 ACX = 0.00125 ADA

- 1 ADA = 800 ACX

- Seed Supply: 150,000,000

- Minimum Buy: 300 ADA

- Maximum Buy: 30,000

To participate in the On Going Seed-Sale , users should only use Cardano native wallets like Yoroi Wallet, Daedalus Wallet, Nami Wallet or Adalite Wallet.

Comprehensive guide on how to participate in the ongoing ACX Seed-Sale event is available on our Token Sale Page, users can only participate in the Seed-Sale via our

Website: https://acardex.io/seed-sale.html

The $ACX Token has several uses on the Acardex platform, which will benefit token holders. Acardex aims to build a fully functional Decentralized Exchange and a Cross-Chain NFT marketplace on the Cardano ecosystem in Q2 2022. The $ACX token sale proceeds will be utilized to create and further develop the project.

About Acardex

Acardex is a crypto project built on Cardano that attempts to create a decentralized exchange powered by the AMM protocol. Its goal is to create a platform with extremely low rates and the ability to conduct cross-border transactions quickly.

Telegram: https://t.me/acardexcommunity

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_acardex