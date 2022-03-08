Ann Taylor Partners with Ladies Who Launch to Expand Commitment to Empowering Women

NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, leading workwear and fashion brand, Ann Taylor, today announced their inaugural partnership with Ladies Who Launch, a nonprofit organization with a mission to elevate and empower women and non-binary entrepreneurs and business owners.



“As a brand with a rich history of supporting women in the workforce through style, Ann Taylor is committed to serving women who are making history by building and scaling their businesses,” says Lexy Onofrio, SVP of Brand & Creative Marketing, Ann Taylor. “We have always designed fashion with the goal of making women feel confident and powerful in their careers and are thrilled to expand on that goal through our partnership with Ladies Who Launch.”

To further invest in the brand’s commitment to women business owners, Ann Taylor is donating $100,000 to Ladies Who Launch to support a global community of women and non-binary entrepreneurs grow and sustain their businesses by providing educational resources, funding, mentorship, networking, and community.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our Launch Program thanks to the generous support of our new partner, Ann Taylor. The brand’s commitment will support Ladies Who Launch to double the number of women and non-binary business owners served in 2022," states Jennifer Warren, Executive Director, Ladies Who Launch.

In addition to the donation, Ann Taylor is committed to bringing awareness to the growing organization by sharing their mission and the stories of their grant recipients, also known as Launchers, across all digital marketing channels, including the brand’s social media channels.

Ann Taylor has been a trusted source for women looking for a modern classic wardrobe to suit all their needs, from workwear and beyond, for more than 65 years. Partnering with Ladies Who Launch is a natural extension of the brand’s commitment to inspire and encourage every woman to be her best self as she navigates her world with confidence and style.

For more information about the Ann Taylor and Ladies Who Launch partnership and the Ann Taylor Cares program, please visit www.anntaylor.com/anntaylorcares .

ABOUT ANN TAYLOR

Ann Taylor is an iconic American sportswear brand rooted in a heritage of workwear. Blending the best of sophisticated, relevant design with notable quality and fit, Ann Taylor lives up to the expectations of today’s accomplished woman through inspirational style for wherever she is headed, a personalized experience, and a belief that empowered women empower women. Founded in 1954 in New Haven, CT, today Ann Taylor has over 200 stores and outlets across the US and offers online shopping at AnnTaylor.com.

ABOUT LADIES WHO LAUNCH

Ladies Who Launch (LWL) is on a mission to elevate and empower women and non-binary business owners across small towns and big cities globally. We focus on four pillars: Inspiration, Education, Funding, and Community to help give women and non-binary entrepreneurs the motivation, resources, and connections to scale the businesses of their dreams. For more information, visit www.ladieswholaunch.org , and follow LWL on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .



