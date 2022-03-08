Cotton Market Report 2022: Prices, Trends and Forecast to 2030 - IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Cotton Lint - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Cotton Market Size

In 2021, the global cotton lint market decreased by -X% to $X, falling for the third year in a row after two years of growth. Over the period under review, consumption saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 with an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, consumption reached the peak level of $X. from 2012 to 2021, the growth of the global market failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

Cotton Production

In value terms, cotton lint production declined to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. Over the period under review, production showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 with an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, production attained the peak level of $X. from 2012 to 2021, global production growth remained at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

The countries with the highest volumes of cotton lint production in 2021 were India (X tonnes), China (X tonnes) and the U.S. (X tonnes), together comprising X% of global production. These countries were followed by Brazil, Pakistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Australia and Mexico, which together accounted for a further X 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of cotton lint production, amongst the key producing countries, was attained by Mexico, while cotton lint production for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth. REQUEST FREE DATA

Cotton Production By Country

Cotton Exports

Exports 2007-2021

In 2021, shipments abroad of cotton lint increased by X% to X tonnes, rising for the fourth consecutive year after four years of decline. Over the period under review, exports continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports reached the maximum at X tonnes in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

In value terms, cotton lint exports dropped to $X in 2021. Overall, total exports indicated slight growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs at $X in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Exports by Country

The U.S. was the largest exporter of cotton lint in the world, with the volume of exports accounting for X tonnes, which was approx. X% of total exports in 2021. Brazil (X tonnes) occupied a X% share (based on tonnes) of total exports, which put it in second place, followed by India (X%). Greece (X tonnes), Benin (X tonnes), Nigeria (X tonnes), Australia (X tonnes) and Burkina Faso (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Nigeria, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest cotton lint supplying countries worldwide were the U.S. ($X), Brazil ($X) and India ($X), with a combined X% share of global exports. These countries were followed by Nigeria, Greece, Benin, Australia and Burkina Faso, which together accounted for a further X recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, among the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average cotton lint export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, waning by -X% against the previous year. In general, export price indicated a slight increase from 2007 to 2021: its price increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, cotton lint export price decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 an increase of X% against the previous year. As a result, export price attained the peak level of $X per tonne. from 2012 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average export prices remained at a somewhat lower figure.

Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, major exporting countries recorded the following prices: in Nigeria ($X per tonne) and Australia ($X per tonne), while India ($X per tonne) and Brazil ($X per tonne) were amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Nigeria, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Cotton Imports

Imports 2007-2021

After three years of growth, supplies from abroad of cotton lint decreased by -X% to X tonnes in 2021. Overall, imports showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2012 when imports increased by X% year-to-year. As a result, imports reached the peak of X tonnes. from 2013 to 2021, the growth of global imports failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, cotton lint imports shrank to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, imports recorded a slight increase. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global imports peaked at $X in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Imports by Country

In 2021, China (X tonnes), distantly followed by Viet Nam (X tonnes), Bangladesh (X tonnes), Turkey (X tonnes), Pakistan (X tonnes) and Indonesia (X tonnes) were the largest importers of cotton lint, together committing X% of total imports. India (X tonnes) occupied a relatively small share of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the main importing countries, was attained by Viet Nam, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, China ($X), Viet Nam ($X) and Bangladesh ($X) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together comprising X% of global imports.

Viet Nam saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average cotton lint import price amounted to $X per tonne, with a decrease of -X% against the previous year. Overall, import price indicated a mild expansion from 2007 to 2021: its price increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, cotton lint import price decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 when the average import price increased by X% y-o-y. As a result, import price reached the peak level of $X per tonne. from 2012 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average import prices failed to regain the momentum.

Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in India ($X per tonne) and China ($X per tonne), while Bangladesh ($X per tonne) and Turkey ($X per tonne) were amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Viet Nam, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

