Spooz, Inc. (SPZI) Launches Website Showcasing its Diverse Hedging and Trading Platforms (www.spooz.com)

Clearwater, FL., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spooz, Inc. (OTC: SPZI) (“SPZI” or the “Company”), an innovative hedging and trading company focuses on developing technologies to enhance the profitability of the acquisition of significant commodity assets, entities that produce commodities, and vertical service providers that support producers. In such pursuit, it launched www.spooz.com, showcasing its diverse hedging and trading platforms, including the associated algorithms.



Launched March 7, 2022, the website illustrates its unique and diverse plan to generate revenues. It also provides its history, designed to keep investors up-to-date, and assist growing Spooz’s network.

Paul Strickland, Spooz’s CEO stated, “I am proud and excited to share our Spooz website. I feel that it not only informs the public on our unique capabilities and provides optimal support, but provides the intangibles concerning what Spooz, Inc. is as company. This is one our many goals we had planned to achieve early this year and I look forward on sharing many more as we progress.”

About Spooz, Inc. (SPZI)

Spooz, Inc. (the “Company”) is an innovative hedging and trading company focused on developing technologies to facilitate the acquisition and value maximization from significant commodity assets, including entities that produce commodities, and vertical service providers that support producers. The Company’s technologies manage access to electronically, exchange traded assets that can be combined with the cash commodity business to algorithmically streamline and hedge diverse sources of revenue.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange — including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will” and other similar expressions — are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company’s revenues, financial condition or stock price.

