Sanofi recognized by S&P as one of the most sustainability-committed companies

Paris, March 8, 2022. Sanofi was today recognized as one of the most sustainability-committed companies in an ESG Evaluation (Environment, Social, Governance) performed by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings (S&P).

The ESG Evaluation awarded Sanofi a score of 86 out of 100 points, one of the highest scores across all sectors globally. Sanofi’s ESG profile was awarded 80 points for its solid fundamentals, completed with an additional strong preparedness opinion of 6 points awarded for its ‘excellent awareness of risks and opportunities’ and its capacity to ‘anticipate and adapt to a variety of long-term plausible disruptions’.

Sanofi's Social Profile was ranked as ‘leading’ in the category of communities highlighting the recent 2021 creation of its global health unit which aims to provide 30 of Sanofi's medicines across a wide range of therapeutic areas to patients in 40 of the lowest income countries. The report also noted Sanofi’s commitment to eliminating infectious disease such as polio, sleeping sickness and malaria.

Sanofi is the first large biopharmaceutical company evaluated by a S&P Global Ratings ESG Evaluation and was notably distinguished for its commitment to access to medicines, particularly in vulnerable communities. The study, which recognized ‘the increasing challenges and inequalities in healthcare across all geographies’, identified the creation of a nonprofit unit dedicated to provide poorest countries with access to essential medicines as ‘one of Sanofi's leading differentiators’.

Sandrine Bouttier-Stref

Global Head of Corporate Social Responsibility of Sanofi

“We are pleased that S&P’s Global Ratings ranked us among the topmost sustainable companies. The results of the ESG Evaluation is true recognition for the accomplishments that our team has achieved since launching our ‘renewed commitment to society’ in 2021. We are particularly proud that our newly formed Global Health Unit, which reflects our commitment to society and vulnerable populations, has been named as a leading differentiator by S&P Global Ratings ESG evaluators.”

Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings

ESG Evaluation

“The ESG Evaluation reflects our assessment of Sanofi's innovation capacity, which we think will help drive the industry forward, as well as the concrete steps it has already taken in implementing its strategy.”

Embedded into the company’s Play to Win strategy, Sanofi’s social impact strategy is based on four essential pillars in which Sanofi is uniquely positioned to make a difference: (1) global access & affordability to health while helping healthcare systems' sustainability including educational programs, (2) Innovation for the most vulnerable populations (3) Ensuring patients’ access to medicines while reconnecting health with the planet (4) Building an inclusive workplace while engaging with communities.

The continuous implementation of Sanofi’s social impact strategy has led in recent months to a range of positive updates of the company’s rank or grade in most of the ESG rankings.

Sanofi communicates on a quarterly basis on the progress on implementation of its social impact strategy with a dedicated section in the earnings press release.

About the ESG Evaluation

S&P Global Ratings' ESG Evaluation is a cross-sector, relative analysis of an entity's capacity to

continue to operate successfully. It is grounded in how ESG factors could affect stakeholders,

potentially leading to a material direct or indirect financial impact on the entity.

First, an ESG profile is established for a given entity, which assesses the exposure of the entity's

operations to observable ESG risks and opportunities, and how the entity is mitigating these risks and capitalizing on these opportunities.

Second, the entity's long-term preparedness is assessed, namely its capacity to anticipate and

adapt to a variety of long-term plausible disruptions.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

