Wladimir Klitschko Joins with the Artist WhIsBe for an Historic NFT Series Benefiting People of Ukraine

Los Angeles, CA, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Metacurio, the leading NFT creative agency for A-list talent and global brands, today announced it is producing an historic NFT collaboration with Ukrainian star Wladimir Klitschko and legendary artist WhIsBe. The NFT series, which drops Wednesday, features four NFT editions of the artist’s “Vandal Gummy” bears in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The collection will be titled “Vandalz for Ukraine: WhIsBe x Wladimir Klitschko.”

Leading NFT marketplace OpenSea will be hosting the drop. Three editions of “Vandal Gummy” bear NFTs will be available at different price points of $100, $1,000, and $10,000. There will be a 1-of-1 NFT selling for $1MM. All funds from the drop will go directly toward supporting the people of Ukraine during this crisis, with participating partners waiving their fees. The drop sale will last for three weeks starting tomorrow.

“This is not just a chance to own an astonishing piece of art history but, more importantly, an easy way to directly support the people of Ukraine who are in crisis right now,” said Metacurio Founders Sophie Watts and Jeff Hood in a joint statement. “We are humbled to support this cause in every way possible.”



“It is a magnificent initiative: a support through art, a superb "suppart" at the service of people who suffer,” says Wladimir Klitschko. “Art can be beautiful on many levels when used to serve humanity.”



“I'm grateful for the opportunity to be of service for the greater good,” noted WhIsBe. “It's incredible to be able to use my art and this emerging technology to help others in need and provide immediate relief to any location in the world.”



Wladimir Klitschko, founder, lecturer and longest-reigning heavyweight boxing world champion, and his brother Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv and former world boxing champion, have been the faces of Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. All proceeds will go to Red Cross Ukraine and UNICEF, ensuring that funds from the NFT sale go directly to the resources most direly needed by Ukraine in its current defense against Russian forces.



Contemporary artist WhIsBe has established a formidable reputation in not just the renegade world of street art, but also the mainstream art world encompassing the museum, gallery and arena of public installations. WhIsBe entered into the crypto space back in 2017 and became one of the first fine artists to enter into the NFT space in early 2020. He has since made his mark in the community by selling the first non-auction 7 figure NFT and becoming one of the top 10 NFT artists in the world. His moniker, shorthand for “What is Beauty,” is at once innocuous and sweet, while introducing more substantive themes of cultural examination and subversion that underline much of his body of work.



About Metacurio



Metacurio is the world's leading web3 creative agency for leading A-list talent and global brands. The company partners with clients to create boundary-pushing NFT experiences and delivers full-service infrastructure, strategy, and support for each drop. Established in 2021, Metacurio was founded by Blocksquared founder Jeff Hood and former STX Entertainment President Sophie Watts.

