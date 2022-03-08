PSYC Eyes Future Media Expansion & Diversification Possibilities with Launch of Spotlight Media Corp. Subsidiary

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a media leader for the emerging medicinal psychedelics sector, and authorities behind Psychedelic Spotlight, a top ranking psychedelic news and information platform, is pleased to announce that the Company incorporated Spotlight Media Corporation (“Spotlight Media Corp.,” “SMC”), a wholly owned subsidiary of PSYC, with the intent of more effectively positioning the Company to expand on its existing media ventures both within, and potentially outside, of the medicinal psychedelic industry.



Since launching Psychedelic Spotlight in 2020, the Company contends it established a significantly valuable foothold within the burgeoning psychedelics industry and emerged as a recognized leader in the production of premium, industry-focused content. And with the Company’s belief that a majority of the anticipated growth and expansion of the industry is still ahead of it, PSYC is aiming to stay ahead of the curve by strengthening its position as media leader in the psychedelic space.

“Our goal here with PSYC is to develop an all-encompassing, interconnected network of assets that are capable of supporting one another and becoming recognized staples within the ever-evolving psychedelic space and community,” said PSYC CEO, David Flores. “The incorporation of Spotlight Media Corp. as a subsidiary to PSYC creates an extremely sensible opportunity to compartmentalize the valuable media assets we assembled, such as Psychedelic Spotlight, The Psychedelic Investor, and our stake in PsycheDev.”

Mr. Flores continued, “We believe this establishes a more clearly defined path for the Company to not only expand on current and future media-focused ventures, but potentially contribute to diversification opportunities that will have a direct impact on our revenue initiatives for the Company. As we continue to strive towards solidifying PSYC’s position as a leader for medicinal psychedelics, we are committed to exploring strategies, in the coming months, that may optimize our ability to diversify our performing assets, both within and potentially outside of psychedelics, with the very clear objective of creating tangible value for PSYC’s loyal shareholders.”

About PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC)

At PSYC Corporation we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

