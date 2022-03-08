Fiber Based Packaging Market Bolsters with Rise in Demand for Environment-friendly Products, States TMR Study

Rise in use of fiber based packaging by various end-users, including fast food companies, is generating lucrative prospects in the fiber based packaging market



ALBANY, N.Y., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fiber based packaging market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2025, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Due to rise in awareness among consumers regarding environmental concerns, this population base is inclining toward the use of eco-friendly products. Considering this, enterprises operating in a wide range of industry verticals are incorporating environment-friendly packaging of their products. Fiber based packaging solutions are being increasingly used in beverages packaging, food packaging, healthcare packaging, tobacco packaging, homecare & toiletries, personal care & cosmetics, industrial packaging, electrical & electronics, chemical & fertilizers, and ecommerce packaging. This wide range of applications is expected to fuel the sales avenues in the global fiber based packaging market during the forecast period.

Several companies from the food companies and retailers are collaborating with multi-partners such as WWF and Environmental Defense Fund in order to reduce different types of ecological risks. These efforts are likely to favor the growth curve of the global fiber based packaging market in the forthcoming years.

Major enterprises operating in the global fiber based packaging market are focus on the use of technological advancements in their regular work. For instance, players are seen developing apps in order to maintain complete transparency in their business operations. These apps can assist clients in performing different activities right from placing an order to keeping a track of delivery of their products. Moreover, these apps are helping companies in resolving customer issues pertaining to purchasing inventory and offering real-time information with the help of these apps. This explains why the global fiber based packaging market is expected to expand at considerable pace in the upcoming years.

Fiber Based Packaging Market: Key Findings

Fiber based packaging items are being increasingly adopted, owing to their attractive visual appearance in comparison with customary adaptable packaging. Moreover, different end-users are increasing the utilization of this packaging, owing to its ability to prevent mugginess. These factors are fueling the sales prospects in the global fiber based packaging market.

Companies operating in the fiber based packaging market are using highly-efficient manufacturing equipment in order to expand their production capabilities. Furthermore, several players in the fiber based packaging market are taking help of experts for different industry aspects such as planning, design, and technical facets in order to achieve improved management of sewage treatment and pulp providing equipment.

Fiber Based Packaging Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in use of fiber based packaging in the food &beverages industry is expected to create profitable opportunities in the global fiber based packaging market

Increase in focus of players on technological advancements is bolstering the expansion of the fiber based packaging market

Fiber Based Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

International Paper Company

WestRock Company

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Stora Enso Oyj

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd

Huhtamaki Oyj

DS Smith Plc

Pratt Industries Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp

Mondi Group

Rengo Co., Ltd.

BillerudKorsnäs AB

AR Packaging Group AB

UFP Technologies, Inc.

U.S. Corrugated, Inc

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

ESCO Technologies Inc.

Fiber Based Packaging Market Segmentation

Packaging Type

Corrugated Boxes

Cartons

Folding Cartons

Liquid Cartons

Hinge Lid Cartons

Partitions & Inserts

Bottles & Cup Carriers

Trays

Plates

Clamshells

Display Packaging

Bags & Sacks

Others



Material Type

Corrugated

Boxboard/Carton board

Molded Pulp

Kraft Paper

Material Source

Virgin Fiber

Recycled Fiber

Level of Packaging

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

End User Base

Food Packaging

Beverages Packaging

Tobacco Packaging

Healthcare Packaging

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Homecare & Toiletries

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Packaging

e-commerce Packaging

Chemical & Fertilizers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA



