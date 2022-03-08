TOMI Joins Forces with a Premier U.S. Manufacturing Partner ARM EnerTech Associates

FREDERICK, Md., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company that specializes in disinfection and decontamination through the utilization of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform, announced that it has partnered with ARM EnerTech Associates, LLC, a U.S.-based engineering services & custom control panel manufacturer, to further develop its SteraMist brand of products.



TOMI expects this partnership with ARM EnerTech Associates will enhance product development and expand the Company’s manufacturing capabilities. With 40 plus years of technical expertise, ARM EnerTech Associates is an ISO 9001:2015 quality certified provider of electrical and mechanical engineering, automation & controls, substation & power distribution design, UL508 control panel assembly and is certified as a Siemens Solution Provider. ARM EnerTech has earned a wide array of industrial, transportation, energy, and commercial clients. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, ARM EnerTech Associates are a short drive from TOMI’s Maryland operations, allowing in person collaboration to more efficiently assess and respond to customer needs.

TOMI has experienced significant market interest for SteraMist’s Custom Engineered Systems (CES), related to growing demand for fully automated disinfection solutions. This increased demand has resulted in a robust project pipeline, led by two CES projects that closed in February and one at the beginning of March. TOMI believes this new partnership with ARM EnerTech Associates will strengthen its competitive positioning by diversifying its manufacturing capabilities, thereby enabling enhanced cost efficiencies.

ARM EnerTech Associates is currently producing SteraMist’s Select Plus and Transport CES. These two new product offerings are expected to be pivotal in select markets, including emergency services, as an automated disinfection system could be placed in various emergency vehicles, increasing product ease-of-use, and providing microbial protection. Originally created to meet the needs of life science’s clients, the Select Plus is used as a fogger with only one applicator, equivalent to the size of the SteraMist Surface Unit and includes electrical and programming enhancements to deliver more precise disinfection.

“We are excited for this new venture with TOMI and the opportunity to manufacture SteraMist products,” commented Corey Todaro, ARM EnerTech Associates, LLC, Engineering Manager, “We understand and appreciate TOMI’s overall vision and dedication to innovation, and we look forward to a productive and lasting partnership.”

Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, TOMI Chief Operating Officer, states, “We are pleased to partner with ARM EnerTech Associates, LLC., an established and well-respected U.S. manufacturer. TOMI’s SteraMist systems provide premier disinfection, and we are excited about the increased demand in the marketplace for the SteraMist CES. We look forward to working with ARM EnerTech Associates to more efficiently and cost effectively implement our growing pipeline of CES projects.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

ARM EnerTech Associates, LLC

ARM EnerTech Associates, LLC is an ISO 9001:2015 quality certified provider of electrical and mechanical engineering, automation and electric power distribution services to a broad array of industrial, transportation, energy and commercial clients. Founded in 1976, ARM EnerTech Associates 40 plus years of technical expertise is hyper focused on providing efficient and cost-effective solutions to our customer’s biggest technology challenges. Headquartered in Johnstown, PA, and with offices in Pittsburgh, Mechanicsburg, PA, Raleigh, NC, Houston, TX and outside New York City, ARM EnerTech Associates team of technical professionals serve customers throughout the eastern United States and beyond.

ARM EnerTech Associates is differentiated by having two in-house UL-508A panel design/build assembly facilities where it develops, builds and tests a wide range of customized electrical and automation systems. Trusted by some of the largest transportation authorities in the U.S., ARM EnerTech Associates -designed and assembled systems ensure the reliability of some of our country’s most critical infrastructure, such as the NJ/NY PATH and the Long Island Railroad. ARM EnerTech Associates is highly experienced with a diverse suite of automation and control technologies and software systems. Notably as a certified Siemens Solution Provider in automation, power systems and drives, ARM EnerTech Associates is uniquely equipped to develop and implement custom systems for today’s increasingly automated and information-based economy.

For additional information, please visit http://www.armenertech.net/.

