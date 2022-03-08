Superpedestrian Named to Fast Company's 2022 List of the World's Most Innovative Companies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superpedestrian has just been named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. The distinction comes just weeks after the pioneering transportation robotics company announced a major $125 million fundraise to expand micromobility service, R&D and bring its new Pedestrian Defense safety system to cities across the U.S. and Europe.

This year, Fast Company singled out businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole — ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. Superpedestrian ranked #6 in the transportation sector and is the only micromobility company recognized on the prestigious list.

Superpedestrian was chosen for its industry-leading technology, and also its wider impact pushing the entire micromobility sector to become safer and more collaborative with cities. Superpedestrian's Vehicle Intelligence and safety systems are now getting the attention of major companies across the wider transportation and delivery sectors that recognize them as a tool for safer, more efficient electric vehicle fleet management.

"Patience pays off. We spent nearly nine years developing a unique software platform that addresses the core challenges of electric vehicle fleets. Now, we're fueling a sea change in safety not only among e-scooter providers but potentially across the entire transportation sector. That's the kind of innovation we care about at Superpedestrian," said Assaf Biderman, founder and CEO of Superpedestrian.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26-27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT SUPERPEDESTRIAN

Superpedestrian was spun out of MIT in 2013 with the mission to develop the world's smartest and safest light electric vehicle fleets. In 2020, Superpedestrian debuted the LINK Scooter, heralded as "The Volvo of e-Scooters" for its patented Vehicle Intelligence platform that actively prevents costly mechanical and electrical hazards that beset other e-scooter operators. Superpedestrian has become a world leader in transportation robotics and human-scale mobility, holding over 40 patents in autonomous failure protection for vehicles, automated maintenance software, fleet optimization, and vehicle context awareness.

Hi-resolution photos and video of Pedestrian Defense sidewalk-riding prevention in action are available in Superpedestrian's press kit.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

CONTACT: Wiley Norvell (Rubenstein); wnorvell@rubenstein.com; (646) 422-9614

