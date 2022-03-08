BrightInsight and UCB Partner to Build Digital Care Solutions for Rare Diseases

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions, announced today a partnership with the global biopharmaceutical company, UCB, to develop and bring to market a digital disease management solution for patients with rare diseases. UCB selected the proven, scalable Brightinsight® Platform to accelerate time to market for UCB’s digital care solutions in a compliant manner.



Built under a robust Quality Management System to support regulated products, the BrightInsight Platform enables UCB to develop and launch its digital health solutions at scale while maintaining compliance with privacy, security, and regulatory requirements across the globe. Leveraging the BrightInsight Platform, built on Google Cloud, UCB’s digital disease management solution will first include a mobile patient app to support patients with Myasthenia Gravis (MG), a rare autoimmune disease that disrupts how nerves communicate with muscles. The solution and its future evolution will help those living with MG better manage their condition and supports UCB’s commitment to bringing digital solutions to patients with rare diseases to improve overall care and outcomes. The solution will be available first in the U.S., with plans to incorporate feedback and patient insights into future versions, to eventually launch on a global scale.

“BrightInsight welcomes UCB to our growing list of innovative, global biopharma partners who are prioritizing digital health and who rely on our proven platform to bring compliant digital solutions to market,” said Kal Patel, M.D., CEO & Co-Founder, BrightInsight. “We are pleased to be UCB’s digital health partner and to collaborate with them to bring digital solutions to patients with rare diseases. Our collaboration reflects our companies’ common goal to develop digital health solutions for disease management that enable better patient experiences and outcomes.”

“We are excited to partner with BrightInsight, strengthening our commitment to addressing unmet needs in the rare disease space, and putting patients at the forefront of our innovations,” said Colin Lake, Vice President, Head of Digital Business Transformation Neurology, UCB. “MG is a rare, challenging and unpredictable disease, and innovation is urgently needed to better support those living with it. This partnership takes us one step forward in our goal to harness digital solutions and the latest AI technologies to better serve patients and potentially improve their care.”

About BrightInsight, Inc.

BrightInsight provides the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions. When speed matters, we help companies accelerate time to market for regulated digital health offerings across therapeutic areas, including apps, algorithms, medical devices, connected combination products, diagnostics, and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). BrightInsight replaces the need for lengthy and complex ‘build from scratch’ implementations by offering configurable software solutions and a proven platform built under a Quality Management System to support global security, privacy, and regulatory requirements. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

