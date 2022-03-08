Healthy Extracts Launches Educational Initiative on YouTube Highlighting Clinically Proven Supplements for Heart & Brain Health

LAS VEGAS, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has launched an educational initiative on its YouTube channel.

As part of the company’s efforts to build awareness of its clinically proven formulations for heart and brain health, the channel will feature a series of informative videos on a range of topics. It will include interviews of the company founders and product development teams, as well as brand influencers, such as Whitney Johns, the company’s first major influencer under a new brand influencer program recently launched.

The videos will highlight the benefits of several new products for the brain and heart health market, and the company will address questions received in the comments section and via email.

A newly posted video highlights the company’s strong results from a prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial that studied UBN RELIEF. The results were recently published in World Journal of Advanced Research and Reviews.

The study concluded that taking a daily single serving of UBN RELIEF for 60 days can naturally reduce or alleviate symptoms associated with migraines, as well as improve cognitive function, sleep satisfaction and overall quality of life.

Clinical validation differentiates Healthy Extracts from its competitors, and provides physicians and customers the confidence to choose the company’s products and encourages their daily consumption.

The company’s brain and heart health combined proprietary formulations have been in development for more than 20 years and the key ingredients are supported by more than 100 clinical studies.

The channel also features a new interview of J. Scott Landers, who recently joined the company as its executive vice president of sales and marketing. Landers brings to Healthy Extracts more than two decades of senior executive experience where he has led the successful launch and revenue growth of new product and service offerings for KPMG, IBM, DISH Network, CenturyLink, NEC and other industry leaders.

“Supported by Whitney John’s personal endorsement and brand marketing strength, we see this YouTube channel elevating our social engagement and strengthening our brand identity,” stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “Brand influencers like Whitney are helping our formulations reach millions of new consumers, and we expect them to help us gain prime placements on the shelves of major retailers nationwide.”

Healthy Extracts’ Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN™) product line taps the fast-growing brain health supplement and nootropics market, which is expected to grow at a 9.4% CAGR to reach $24.6 billion by 2027. The company’s all-natural Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ formulations address the expanding heart health market, which is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to $24.8 billion. This is being driven by the fact that cardiovascular disease remains the #1 cause of death in the U.S.

The company has been experiencing a rapid ramp up in sales, and expects a more than 100% sales growth rate in 2022.

You can subscribe company’s YouTube channel here, and remember to hit the notifications bell.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, UBN™, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.™

