Amendment to the Proposals of Fingrid Oyj’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting

Stock Exchange Release 8 March 2022



On 20 January 2022, Fingrid Oyj published the proposals of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting.



Pekka Tolonen, who was proposed as a new member of the Board of Directors by the Shareholders’ Nomination Board, has for personal reasons announced that he is no longer available for the position. Thus, Fingrid Oyj’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board has resolved on the following amendment to item 1 of the proposal:

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that instead of Pekka Tolonen, Sami Kurunsaari will be elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Sami Kurunsaari, M. Sc (Energy Tech.), Finnish citizen. Kurunsaari has acted as a CEO Nordics for Landis+Gyr Group from the year 2018 being responsible for business in Nordic and Baltic Countries. Earlier, Kurunsaari has acted in different group management positions at Relacom Group during the years 2016-2018 and 2012-2014, as a Vice President at Schneider Electric Finland, Energy business unit during the years 2014-2016, as a Head of Local Network Finland for Fortum Distribution during the years 2011-2012, as a Director at ICECAPITAL Pankkiiriliike during the years 2010-2011 and as a Director in different management positions at Eltel Networks Group both in Finland and abroad during the years 2001-2010. In addition, Kurunsaari is a member at Board of Directors at Turun Tunnin Juna Oy and Landis+Gyr Oy.

Sami Kurunsaari is independent from the company and its significant shareholders. Kurunsaari has given his consent to the appointment.

