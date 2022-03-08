ZICIX to Acquire Controlling Interest of CTIP-FII

Carson City, NV, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX) has issued a Letter of Intent (LOI) to CTIP First Investment, Inc. (CTIP-FII) to acquire controlling shares of the company. CTIP-FII is a corporation registered in the State of Florida, with the main office located in New Jersey. The company is engaged in the business of project development and project finance, currently focused on the development of government infrastructure in different countries across Africa and Latin America.

CTIP-FII is about to sign a development contract to build a 150-bed hospital and medical school building in Uganda, with a project cost estimated at $84,000,000. It is also slated to begin the construction of a main office building for a commercial bank in Monrovia, Liberia as well as the development of another hospital in the Revercess County, Liberia with a projected cost of $90,000,000.

“It’s about time that ZICIX should establish strategic alliances with operating companies, like CTIP-FII, who are involved in project development.” ZICIX Chairman William Petty announced, “We are particularly interested in working alongside companies that are planning to undertake their infrastructure development through Public-Private-Partnership (PPP).”

CTIP-FII Chairman Jeffrey Jones, the former Mayor of the City of Paterson, NJ, added, “This planned acquisition is a welcome investment because it will strengthen the position and credibility of CTIP-FII in the infrastructure industry by having the support of a listed company like ZICIX.”

ZICIX has organized two divisions: Technology and Investments and Finance. Development of PPP Projects will be managed by the Investments and Finance division of ZICIX.

About the Corporations:

Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX) Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries. www.ZicixGroup.com

CTIP First Investment, Inc. (CTIP-FII) is a private investment and project development company, involved in undertaking development projects for both the Government and Private Sectors respectively. CTIP-FII designs and brings the right financial engineering to project owners and creditors to fund construction finance and permanent mortgage. www.ctip-fii.com

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.