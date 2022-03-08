Ceasing to Operate Companies in Russian Federation

English Lithuanian

Panevezio statybos trestas AB (PST) ceases to operate its companies located in the region of the Russian Federation:

Operation of Baltevromarket OOO, with 100 per cents of the authorized capital hold by PST Investicijos UAB, is ceased though there have been no assets owned by the company since mid of 2021;

Territorija OOO has been out of active operation for the period of three years;

Baltlitstroj OOO is declared bankrupt and is in the process of the relevant proceedings.





For several years now, taking into account the risks involved, PST has been putting tendentious efforts to withdraw from the market of the Russian Federation.





More information:

Managing Director

Egidijus Urbonas

Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503