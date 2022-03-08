MeritB2B Promotes Katherine Giambalvo to VP of Operations, Playing a Central Role in The Company’s Growth Strategy

Rye Brook, NY, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeritB2B, the leading provider of B2B data and performance marketing solutions, today announced that industry veteran, Katherine Giambalvo, has been promoted to Vice President of Operations. Giambalvo will report to MeritB2B Chief Operating Officer, Craig Weiss, and will take a key leadership role in the centralized operation of the MeritB2B organization. MeritB2B recently acquired True Influence, doubling the size of staff and considerably increasing the company’s product suite, opening the door to major innovation and business transformation for customers. This new role will ensure that the company integrates to maximize value both internally and for customers through that growth phase.

“I’m thrilled to announce Katherine’s promotion to Vice President of Operations across our newly combined organization. Katherine has a successful track record and is an effective leader, taking extreme ownership at every turn. Her central role will ensure that MeritB2B delivers winning solutions for customers and growth for our bottom line as we focus on innovation,” said Craig Weiss, Chief Operating Officer at MeritB2B.

Giambalvo has been a key contributor since she joined the MeritB2B organization in 2016: fundamental in the implementation and operationalizing of demand and lead gen services for key clients including Lenovo, Red Hat, ServiceNow, and Schneider Electric. In her new role, Giambalvo will be partnering with the COO, focused on building a combined operation that highlights the best of MeritB2B and the company’s recent acquisitions. Giambalvo will first focus on leading the transition of the Boston operation into the combined MeritB2B core operation. She will also be instrumental in building the pre-sales Proposal Center in order to centralize pre-sales support and enhance cross-sell and upsell within the organization.

“MeritB2B has experienced tremendous growth, and we’re at a pivotal time where we can deliver transformation and innovation to our customers with our combined assets. I’m excited to take on a central operations role to focus on that,” said Katherine Giambalvo, VP of Operations.

MeritB2B, based in Rye Brook, NY, with six other offices across the US and UK, is the leading provider of B2B data, database products, digital, and performance marketing solutions. The Company leverages its leading database technology platform and specialized analytics to enable growth for B2B marketers. More information on MeritB2B can be found at www.MeritB2B.com.