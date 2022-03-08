Windsor Fashions Launches Ella Mendelsohn Prom Edit

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC , the shopping destination for every occasion, is excited to announce its collaboration with fashion and lifestyle content creator Ella Mendelsohn, as the second of three influencer curated collections to support the Prom season.



Windsor, the ultimate destination for girls looking to find the perfect prom dress, tapped Ella to create an edit comprised of her top ten Windsor prom dresses as well as shoes , jewelry and additional accessories for prom . This edit marks the second collaboration between Ella and the brand, a label that she has continually gravitated towards for maintaining her on-trend style, at an affordable price point.

The curated collection features an assortment of long and short prom dresses in an array of trend-forward colors such as black, red, green and more. Ella’s favorite dress from the collection is the Valentina Formal Corset Mermaid dress, which offers a luxe corset detail — a recent fashion staple — and mermaid silhouette accented with a high side slit. Windsor’s assortment of prom attire does not stop there; with a wide variety of short and long prom dresses as well as jumpsuits, accessories for prom and prom shoes , there are styles for everyone.

Ella, a New York based influencer, became immersed in the fashion industry at a young age, tagging along to photoshoots with her parents. Ella is an avid supporter of mental health awareness and has partnered with organizations such as crisistextline.org that offer free, high quality mental health support to those seeking help. Ella’s main goal is to promote services and brands - like Windsor - that encourage others to feel beautiful and empowered on the inside and outside.

Ella Mendelsohn’s 2022 Prom Dress Edit is available in store and online at WindsorStore.com .

For images and sample requests, please email WindsorPR@icrinc.com

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

Media Contact:

Sarah Montalto, ICR

WindsorPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d74bf22-1e1d-4821-b370-7fbc5e238b2b