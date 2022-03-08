Green Roads Announces Support for the Arthritis Foundation and Launch of an Arthritis Pain Relief Roll-On

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Roads , a leading CBD wellness brand and subsidiary of The Valens Company, announced today they are an official Supporting Sponsor of the Arthritis Foundation after giving a $120,000 donation to support the organization’s pain management initiative to advance improved quality of life for those living with chronic pain. Arthritis is America’s leading cause of disability, and physical pain is one of the most pervasive conditions caused by this disease. To further serve this community and provide relief to those currently battling arthritis pain, Green Roads is launching an Arthritis Pain Relief Roll-On nationwide.



“We are excited to have Green Roads join us in our mission to improve quality of life for the nearly 60 million Americans who have been diagnosed with a form of arthritis,” said Katie Bobin, the Arthritis Foundation’s Vice President of Development and Community Giving. “We know arthritis relief is personal for Green Roads. Their support will help fuel the fight to conquer arthritis through the scientific advancements, advocacy, patient education and community of support and connections the Arthritis Foundation is known for leading.”

As part of the supporting sponsorship, Green Roads has committed to the Arthritis Foundation’s pain initiative to aid in reducing life’s painful moments. Green Roads’ support of this initiative will help the Foundation establish new tools and resources for pain interferences while expanding a community of support.

“As a company, Green Roads is 100% focused on helping people feel better today than they did yesterday,” said Tyler Robson, CEO of The Valens Company, Green Roads’ parent company. “Supporting the Arthritis Foundation’s long-term work and creating products that can provide benefits to millions of arthritis patients align perfectly with our mission and our purpose.”

The Arthritis Pain Relief Roll-On is an over-the-counter (OTC) product specifically formulated by Green Roads’ in-house team of pharmacists to provide relief for arthritis pain. The roll-on includes ingredients known to relieve arthritic pain such as menthol and camphor, plus 1,500 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD and other supportive botanicals including black cohosh root, chickweed herb, comfrey leaf, devil’s claw root, evening primrose flower, and horsetail grass extracts.

Green Roads’ employee Steve Michaels, who has severe rheumatoid arthritis, helped develop the product. “I joined Green Roads in 2018 because of the impact this brand had already had on my life,” said Michaels. “It’s an incredible moment for me to be able to help my arthritis community with this new roll-on.”

The new products are now available for purchase on GreenRoads.com and in select retail locations across the country.

About Green Roads

Green Roads, a subsidiary of The Valens Company (TSX: VLNS) (Nasdaq: VLNS), is an award-winning company that produces high-quality wellness products including those with hemp-derived CBD and other beneficial cannabinoids. Green Roads is on a mission to help every person find the healthiest version of themselves through the power of plants, whether it be through premium CBD products or those with functional mushroom ingredients.

Green Roads is unique in that it is one of a very small number of CBD brands that produce their own products in their own cGMP and FDA-registered facility. Green Roads products are sold in over 7,000 retail locations and online at GreenRoads.com.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As a Champion of Yes, it's the Arthritis Foundation's mission to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight for a cure — uniting hearts, minds and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to cure arthritis, visit arthritis.org . To read about the Arthritis Foundation’s stance on CBD here .



