Birdie Appoints Former Executives From Ipsos, Kantar & AB InBev as New Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birdie , the AI-powered SaaS platform that delivers actionable insights for product lifecycle management and optimization, today announced the appointment of Cadu Chiba as Director of Consumer Insights and Andrea Hiranaka as Director of Insights Products. Chiba, formerly of AB InBev and Kantar, and Hiranaka, formerly of Ipsos, join the Birdie team to help scale the company's Product Insights offerings based on the platform's data, combining Market Research processes and methodologies with the company's differentiated AI and NLP technology.



With extensive experience in market research institutes and CPG companies, Chiba has more than 20 years of experience and has dedicated his career to understanding consumer behavior to ensure a healthy innovation pipeline for the companies he worked for. While at AB InBev, Chiba was responsible for launching several products, leading global projects to define brand & communications strategies, and category management initiatives.

"I am pleased to be part of the Birdie team, which has a solid growth project focused on helping companies to optimize their products smartly. The application of research and analysis methodologies at scale has the power to enhance the added value of the opinions collected by our platform, meeting the market's needs for greater speed, depth, and volume," said Chiba.

Hiranaka’s arrival complements Chiba’s work. The executive, who was global director of Social Intelligence and Analytics at Ipsos, was responsible for implementing "voice of the customer" programs for clients in around 20 markets, defining methodologies and processes that ensured standard and efficiency at a global level.

"The scale and granularity of Birdie's technology, which focuses on evaluating the performance of products throughout the lifecycle, addresses a latent pain in the market. My role is to ensure that we address some of the most common business questions in the market, deeply analyzing millions of spontaneous feedbacks to bring insights automatically," said Hiranaka.

"We are happy to have both Cadu and Andrea join the Birdie team and for each to contribute to our overall mission in helping product managers be equipped with the most real-time data and insights to help create successful product launches and campaigns," said Patrícia Osorio, Co-Founder and CRO of Birdie. "They will be critical to help us build the best Product Intelligence tool in the world and ensure that consumer feedback is truly placed at the heart of our customers' product decisions."

About Birdie

Birdie is a pioneering SaaS platform that generates insights for product development and optimization. The company, which uses AI and NLP to process consumer opinions from different public and private data sources, generates automatic insights to support strategic decisions along the product lifecycle to maximize competitive advantage.

Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Hadade, Patrícia Osorio, Everton Cherman, and Rodrigo Pantigas, Birdie is headquartered in Palo Alto with offices in Miami and São Paulo and is backed by Softbank, Illuminate Ventures, Fusion Fund, Astella, Endeavor Catalyst, and private investors. For more information, visit Birdie.ai or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

