Seoul Robotics Launches Industry's Most Versatile Infrastructure-Based 3D Perception Software

IRVINE, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics , the 3D computer vision company using AI deep learning to power the future of autonomy, today introduced an infrastructure-based version of its patented 3D perception software. SENSR-I processes data captured by 3D sensors over large spaces to provide high-resolution environmental insights, enabling a wide range of applications to inform organizations on operational efficiencies, safety enhancements, crowd management and customer experience improvements.



As a result of the highly scalable software’s versatility, SENSR-I has been adopted by a breadth of industries including retail, security, intelligent transportation systems, smart cities, smart factories, airports and venue management. For example, SENSR-I enables retailers such as E-Mart to analyze consumer behavior, powers automated fleet management at a BMW facility, and ensures spatial security for mines in Peru.

Designed for use with 3D sensors that are placed on static infrastructure in both indoor and outdoor applications, SENSR-I is equipped with weather-filtering capabilities to ensure the highest level of accuracy in all conditions, including heavy snow and rain. Historically, 2D camera technology has been used to garner insights; however, this technology raises privacy concerns, is prone to false positives and blindspots, and struggles to track across multiple cameras. Conversely, 3D analytics uses non-biometric data with more robust 3D vision that is able to accurately detect object movement beyond what is visible from a single perspective, as well as track a single object across multiple sensors.

“Until now, 2D cameras have been the only accessible, affordable solution, but that is no longer the case. Indisputably, 3D systems enable organizations to get deeper, more actionable data,” said Jerone Floor, Vice President of Products and Solutions at Seoul Robotics. “SENSR-I changes the game with its ability to simultaneously track the precise movements of people, vehicles and bicycles over expansive areas – unlocking unprecedented insights that can transform operations in ways never before possible."

SENSR-I collects non-biometric data on more than 500 people and objects simultaneously with unparalleled accuracy. The anodyne design allows the software to be deployed in densely populated settings that often face scrutiny over the collection of sensitive personal data.

Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL), Korea’s only public comprehensive testing and certification organization, recently conducted a third-party analysis of Seoul Robotics' SENSR™ software. The analysis was conducted on behalf of the Korean Government, which invested $12M in Seoul Robotics last year as part of a global scale-up program for Korean startups with a high potential for growth. KTL’s findings confirmed that SENSR detects objects within an error of 4cm, exceeding the performance milestones required for the grant, and making it the most accurate LiDAR image analysis technology on the market.

SENSR-I supports central processing to edge computing and everything in between, and is completely sensor and hardware agnostic. Seoul Robotics is the only company able to mix and match multiple sensor brands and computers simultaneously. This seamless integration approach provides the utmost in flexibility, and reduces complexity along with implementation and operational costs.

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics is a 3D perception solution company building a platform that uses AI deep learning to power the future of mobility. Founded in 2017, Seoul Robotics has partnered with OEMs, system integrators, and government agencies around the world to diversify the use of 3D data. The company has developed and commercialized its own proprietary software, which is compatible with nearly all commercially available LiDAR and 3D data sensors, to increase accuracy, efficiency and ensure safety across a range of industries and applications. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Munich, California, Raleigh and Detroit and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit https://www.seoulrobotics.org/.

