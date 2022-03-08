InterPro Solutions Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2022 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

STONEHAM, Mass., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterPro Solutions, which offers the first and only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today that it has won the Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Success – Technology Industries in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.



The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

IBM Maximo is the top facilities management software in the world, used by millions of operations and maintenance professionals to manage complex facilities and field environments. InterPro Solutions offers a suite of Maximo mobile apps built exclusively for Maximo that O&M teams need to do their jobs efficiently and effectively without the cost, complexity, and service impacts of available alternatives.

InterPro Solutions has historically received high marks from its customers about its support team in its annual customer surveys. Its 2020 customer survey results (the latest results available at the time of the award nomination) revealed that 100% of respondents stated that they always received satisfactory resolutions to their support inquiries – a steady increase from 72% in 2018, and 92% in 2019. Additionally, from the same survey, 100% of respondents stated that InterPro’s support team is also very responsive to support inquiries.

InterPro also measured its Net Promoter Score® (NPS) in its 2020 customer survey. The NPS is a measure of customer satisfaction calculated based on responses to a single question: How likely is it that you would recommend our company/product/service to a friend or colleague?

The support team’s high ratings contributed to a Net Promoter Score® (NPS) of 79 in 2020 – putting InterPro in the top one percent of software companies worldwide (scores of 50 and higher are typically considered “best in class.”). InterPro maintained this extraordinary level of success in 2021 by achieving an NPS of 72.

InterPro was also lauded for its unique approach to staffing its support team. InterPro engineers wear many hats, moving between Development, Implementation, QA & Support. The engineer providing customer support may be the person that helped build, or QA the product for which they’re providing support, or may have been part of the team that installed the product for the customer. That intimacy with the products and customer environments allows them to troubleshoot much more quickly, and respond much more effectively.

One of the Stevie Award judges, Donald Pillai, Customer Service Success, Business Development & Thought Leadership Judging Chair, described InterPro as “a truly best-in-class company when it comes to providing customer support. Based on the company background and reviews by the people who had been employed in this company,” Pillai continued, “it is very pleasing to hear that people love working with this company. They help their clients with their products. They are consultants, so they know their stuff.”

“We are thrilled to be chosen for this honor by The American Business Awards® judges,” said Bill Fahey, InterPro Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer. “Being recognized with a Stevie is something that we are very proud of, reflecting our commitment to our clients’ success and the trust they place in InterPro to provide their Maximo mobile solutions.”

“The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11.”

About InterPro Solutions

InterPro Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, offers the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo – using native Maximo rules, permissions and datastores – eliminating double updates, data lags, and synchronization failures. InterPro’s EZMax Suite expands upon native Maximo capabilities to mirror the way people actually work – with intuitive navigation, rapid app response, and rich functionality – allowing operations and maintenance professionals to effectively communicate with their community members and manage tasks, technicians, and vendors in a way that improves responsiveness to their organizations. To learn more, visit interprosoft.com.