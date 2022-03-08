Gainsight Launches Essentials And Essentials Plus

SAN FRANCISCO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight today announced the launch of Gainsight Essentials , featuring two new packages for its flagship Gainsight CS product to drive Customer Success. The packages - Essentials and Essentials Plus - are purpose-built to help companies of any stage and size start and scale with the industry’s leading Customer Success Platform in as little as two weeks. The announcement came today at Evolve , the company’s quarterly product launch event for Customer Success and Product Management professionals, where Gainsight also showcased several powerful new enhancements to its Gainsight CS and PX products.



Over the last several years, Gainsight has simplified and redesigned more than 80% of the user interface for its industry-leading CS platform. With today’s launch of Essentials, the company is doubling-down on its focus to simplify their buyers’ experience and accelerate their time to value by making Gainsight:

Easier to Buy: Simpler and more affordable packages that include all the crucial tools to get companies started on their Customer Success journey.

Essentials includes guided administration support to help accelerate time to value and reduce overall administration costs. Easier to Grow: Immediate access to a large library of content, training and thought leadership, and seamless ability to scale up to the full depth and breadth of the complete Gainsight product portfolio when the time is right.



“We’ve talked with hundreds of businesses at every level of size and maturity who have told us how much they love Gainsight and our community, but who have also sometimes felt like our product can be intimidating due to its power and sophistication,” said Scott Salkin, SVP and GM of Essentials. “We listened, and developed solutions that are accessible and powerful for companies at any stage to implement and see value in a matter of weeks. It’s the Gainsight you know and love - just easier. Together with administrative support, thought leadership, a community cohort, and strategic guidance, Essentials is packaged and priced to help any modern business accelerate their own growth engine.”

Enhancements to Gainsight CS and Gainsight PX

Along with Essentials and Essentials Plus, Gainsight announced several enhancements to its CS and PX products for Customer Success and Product Management teams:

Customer Success Qualified Leads (CSQLs): - The new CSQL capability in Gainsight CS makes it possible for Customer Success teams to easily share up-sell and cross-sell leads with sales and marketing and track how much revenue the Customer Success team has contributed to the business. With this new capability, a CSM can create a lead from within Gainsight, send it directly to a CRM with a few clicks. Each individual CSM and their entire leadership team can track the progress of the lead in Gainsight CS as that lead moves through the funnel in the CRM system, and report on which leads are stalled, being worked, disqualified, or closed/won.





To learn more about Gainsight Essentials, visit Essentials.Gainsight.com , or register for Evolve here.

About Gainsight

Gainsight’s innovative technology helps companies increase product adoption and prevent churn by identifying at-risk customers, creating systematic processes to mitigate concerns and efficiently ramping up engagement efforts. Gainsight’s platform offers a powerful set of solutions focused on customer success, product experience, and community engagement that together enable businesses to put the customer at the center of everything they do. Learn how leading companies such as GE Digital, SAP Concur, and Box use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com .