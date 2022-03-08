Revelation Biosciences Inc. to Present at the 34th Annual Roth Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer James Rolke will present a corporate overview in-person at the 34th Annual Roth Conference, which is being held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California on March 13-15, 2022.



34th Annual Roth Conference Presentation Details

Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Time: 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time Location: Blue – Salon 2 @ The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel Webcast: REVB Webcast Link

A live webcast of the presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Revelation’s website at https://www.revbiosciences.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on Revelation’s website for 30 days following the event.

Mr. Rolke will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference in person and virtually.

About Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. Revelation has several product candidates in development. REVTx-99, the lead therapeutic candidate, is an intranasal immunomodulator to prevent or treat infections caused by various respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, including its variants, influenza A and B, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, and RSV. REVTx-99 is also being developed for other indications such as: allergic rhinitis and chronic nasal congestion. REVTx-200 is an intranasal immunomodulator adjunct to be used in combination with an intramuscular vaccination for more complete immunity. REVTx-200 is based on the same technology used in REVTx-99. In addition to Revelation’s therapeutic pipeline, Revelation is also developing REVDx-501, a rapid home use diagnostic that can be used to detect any respiratory viral infection, regardless of virus type or strain, without the need for specialized instrumentation.

