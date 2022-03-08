Atlanta Public Schools Invest in Air Purifying Solutions as Additional Safety Precautions for In-Person Education

ATLANTA, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta Public Schools has recently invested in portable air purifiers for its schools as part of its safety initiatives to maintain in-person instruction and improve overall air quality within its learning environments.



The school district has prioritized safety measures to return to in-person education amidst pandemic-related risks. Recognizing the filtration benefits of portable air purifiers has been a pivotal step towards effectively limiting these airborne risks and adds another level to the district’s highly successful COVID-19 mitigation strategy.

APS has implemented strict and thorough protocols for maintaining safety throughout the district. The city has experienced severe influxes of COVID-19 cases during the course of the pandemic, deemed as one of the top 10 hotspots among large U.S. cities last January. As a result, it has been a challenge for school districts in metro Atlanta to allow complete reinstatement of in-person classes.

To elevate its current safety measures, which include a district-wide mask mandate, daily sanitation of classrooms and buses, test-to-stay protocol, voluntary surveillance testing and vaccine recommendations, APS has added portable air purifiers to every classroom for source-specific mitigation of airborne contaminants.

APS has acquired 5,000 EnviroKlenz Air System Plus purifiers from Timilon Corporation, an innovative developer, manufacturer, and marketer of patented environmentally safe products for contaminant neutralization in commercial and residential settings. The EnviroKlenz Air Systems will be stationed throughout the district to operate quietly in the background of classrooms, providing additional air exchanges to filter out airborne pathogens as students and teachers coexist indoors.

In choosing the right air quality-specific measures, APS partnered with Setty, a sustainable engineering company, to test a selection of air purifiers suitable for classroom installation. Going this extra mile demonstrates APS’s ongoing commitment to better indoor air quality for its schools. With expertise in indoor air quality optimization for buildings, Setty evaluated each air purifier for performance metrics such as sound level and effectiveness in destroying airborne toxins like viruses and VOCs to find the best suited solution for APS. The EnviroKlenz Air System Plus came out as the top qualified choice based on its efficacy in advanced filtration.

APS recognizes the level of importance that air quality carries on the health and safety of its community, encouraging their decision to invest in these air purifiers as well as implement upgrades to existing HVAC systems. Rather than reactive, APS sees this initiative as preparation for optimal learning conditions amidst any air quality hurdle, both during and post-pandemic.

“Even before the pandemic, our goal has always been to do everything we could to make sure that the learning and working environments in all of our schools were as safe and healthy as possible,” said APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring. “We are proud of this equitable investment to improve the indoor air quality in all of our schools. These units will remain in our classrooms beyond the pandemic and will be a part of our overall protocol for providing our students and teachers with clean, healthy learning and working environments.”

The EnviroKlenz Air System Plus utilizes a multi-stage filtration process, equipped with a patented earth-mineral Air Cartridge, HEPA, and UV-C germicidal defense. Through its proprietary technology, the Air System Plus captures and destroys 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, and other harmful pollutants in the air, validated by third-party lab testing. The reputable air purifiers have been installed in over 100,000 classrooms across the country, operating as a safe, effective solution to protect students, teachers, and staff.

EnviroKlenz Project Manager Cody Stahl speaks on his involvement with the school district’s initiative, stating, “Through our proven technology, we can provide Atlanta Public Schools with peace of mind that their classrooms are protected from invisible threats in the air. Beyond pandemic-related risks, air quality concerns like VOCs, CO2 and other pollutants still exist, and air purifiers will become a staple within classrooms to protect students and teachers from any kind of airborne risk.”

To learn more about EnviroKlenz and its ability to improve air quality in schools, visit https://enviroklenzairpurifiers.com/education/.

About Timilon

The Mission of Timilon Corporation is to help individuals and communities create a healthy, safe, and comfortable personal environment where they assemble, learn, live, work, and play. Timilon develops, manufactures, and markets a broad array for patented environmentally safe and effective products, technologies, systems, and applications for the capture, neutralization, and elimination of a wide variety of chemical and biological toxins, pathogens, and other nuisance surface and air contaminants. The Company serves multiple domestic and international educational, commercial, industrial, governmental, military, recreational, and consumer markets. More information is available at www.timilon.com.

Media Contact

Melanie du Mont

Uproar PR for EnviroKlenz

mdumont@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6873fa65-e417-4d6a-8d28-11b08a08a8f0