CAULIPOWER Awarded for Groundbreaking Streak of Innovation And Growth, Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAULIPOWER, the maker of America’s #1 Cauliflower Crust Pizza, has exploded in popularity. In just five years, the better-for-you food disruptor has expanded into six new categories, spearheading innovation and creating first-of-a-kind products:



The LOWEST calorie pasta, made with real cauliflower and a true, fresh pasta taste

The ONLY BAKED (never fried) chicken tenders in the freezer aisle, and

The first-ever artisanal STONE-FIRED cauliflower crust pizza



But it doesn’t stop there; by summer 2022 CAULIPOWER, will drop THREE new products:

Cauliflower Penne & Elbows, adding two short pastas to its successful long pasta line

White Pizza with Spinach, a new vegetable for the company on America’s #1 Cauliflower Crust

CAULIPOWER will be giving the industry a sneak peek and sampling the new items at the upcoming Expo West show in Anaheim, CA, on March 10-12, 2022.

While many companies took a step back from new product development during the pandemic, CAULIPOWER took the risk and doubled down on innovation. The company’s growth is now being driven by its diversification strategy as new product, period-over-period sales continue to soar for chicken tenders (+25%), breakfast cups (+30%), and pastas (+34%)1. CAULIPOWER increased non-pizza revenue by +800 bps in 2021, while still growing its core pizza product sales.

“I am incredibly proud of the achievements of the team and how we doubled down on innovation during the pandemic, as recognized by Fast Company,” said Gail Becker, CAULIPOWER Founder. “We came out of the pandemic with strong growth, in more categories, deeper household penetration, record brand awareness and an even broader consumer base.”

CAULIPOWER anticipates that non-pizza growth will continue to expand in tandem with their booming pizza sales as they further broaden their portfolio, grow distribution for new categories, and bring their innovative prowess to different parts of the freezer aisle. By announcing five new products in 2021 alone, bringing CAULIPOWER into their seventh category, the brand has firmly established their dominance as innovative leaders in the industry. What started five years ago as the creator of the cauliflower crust pizza has now truly evolved into a veggie-first powerhouse.

ABOUT CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER uses the power of veggies to reinvent America’s favorite comfort foods. CAULIPOWER's first innovation, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is the #1 cauliflower crust pizza, the #1 natural pizza, and #1 gluten-free pizza in the U.S., and has even been featured as an answer on Jeopardy! In addition to stone-fired cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of innovative products now includes baked (never fried) chicken tenders, riced cauliflower cups with never-before-done flavors, cauliflower tortillas, Sweet PotaTOASTS, cauliflower pasta, and NEW breakfast scrambles. Founder, CEO, and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, left a global executive position in 2016 and set out to innovate the frozen food aisle. It remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to ever have to choose between taste, convenience and health.

CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits the American Heart Association Teaching Gardens Network, a program installing edible teaching gardens in under-resourced schools throughout the country. Find one of CAULIPOWER's 25,000 retailers and get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com.

