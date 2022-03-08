Targeted Lease Capital, LLC Announces Name Change to Targeted Lending Co., LLC

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targeted Lending Co., LLC, a leader in the commercial equipment finance space, announced that it has changed its name from Targeted Lease Capital, LLC and has launched its new interactive website www.targetedlending.com.

Targeted Lending Co. (TLC) more accurately reflects the products and tailored equipment finance solutions it offers businesses. Along with the rebrand, Targeted Lending Co. has refreshed its online tools, including an updated calculation tool that showcases its popular Pick Your Own Pricing (PYOP) program. "Targeted Lending Co. makes access to affordable equipment financing attainable for businesses of all shapes and sizes from the local coffee shop to the national manufacturing company," said CEO Brian Gallo. The management team has spent 25 years financing new and used equipment for businesses and continues to enhance the company's digital loan platform which minimizes the time between application and funding. With Targeted Lending Co. businesses can acquire needed capital equipment from any vendor in less than 24 hours completely paperless. "We understand businesses have different financial needs, so targeted lending is what we do," added EVP Renee Hazard.

In 2021, Targeted Lending Co. processed over $400MM equipment finance applications in industries ranging from hospitality and medical to construction and transportation, representing a 33% increase in origination from the prior year. Demand for Targeted Lending's product continues to increase with Q1 originations up over 45% from the same period last year.

Targeted Lending Co. is headquartered in New York with satellites in California, Washington, and Colorado. Targeted Lending Co. finances any new or used equipment or vehicle a business needs from $5,000 to $250,000.

For more information, contact bgallo@targetedlending.com.

