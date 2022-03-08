Incident IQ Announces New Vice President of People

ATLANTA, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incident IQ, the workflow management platform built for K-12, announced today that Elizabeth "Liz" Phillips has joined the company's leadership team as Vice President of People.

Prior to joining Incident IQ, Ms. Phillips served as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources at GreenSky, a fintech credit and payment provider that connects consumers and merchants to enable commerce. Among other accomplishments, Phillips developed and led strategies for recruiting and retaining a talented team, employee engagement, benefits initiatives, and performance management. Ms. Phillips has over 25 years of experience as an HR professional in positions of growing responsibility in organizations ranging from Fortune 500 enterprises to start-up companies.

"We are excited to welcome Liz to the fast-growing Incident IQ team," said Incident IQ Chief Executive Officer Travis Collins. "Liz's proven leadership abilities make her a great fit for Incident IQ. Her experience with building and scaling teams will be invaluable as Incident IQ grows to better serve the K-12 community," Collins said.

"Incident IQ's success has always come from the incredible people that make up our organization," said R.T. Collins, Chief Operating Officer. "We have our sights set on big goals, and we need to keep building on this strength to reach them. Liz is the perfect leader to carry these objectives forward into our next phase."

"I'm excited to work with this amazing Incident IQ team," said Phillips. "We believe that our 'people function' is critical to the continuing success and future vitality of Incident IQ. I'm looking forward to helping to build and scale our team to the next level and I'm eager to see the innovative things our team can accomplish to serve K-12 schools."

Liz Phillips holds a Bachelor's of Science from Indiana University.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. Millions of students and teachers in districts across 48 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.



Incident IQ Announces New Vice President of People





Elizabeth "Liz" Phillips — Vice President of People









