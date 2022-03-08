Protenus Awarded on the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2022 List

BALTIMORE, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protenus has been awarded on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 8, 2022 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Protenus ranked 108 out of 500 overall, and 16 out of 62 in the healthcare industry.

America's Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways:

Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on 'Average Length of Employment' and 'Online Employer Reviews'.

Employer Reputation: company specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.

Company Growth: comprehensive evaluations of 'Website Traffic', 'Headcount Growth Rates', and 'Industry-Referenced Job Openings'.

To be considered for the ranking, employers need to have a headquarters in the US, and founded between 2012 and 2019. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 8 million data points.

Based on the results of the study, Protenus is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022.

Protenus highly values work/life balance and decided early on in the pandemic to become a remote-first organization. This flexibility, along with competitive, market-based compensation, employee stock options, healthcare premiums covered at 90% for employees, unlimited time off, and flexible work hours allows us to attract and retain top talent.

"It's really the people that make the company a success," said Nick Culbertson, CEO and Co-founder of Protenus. "We've developed a strong culture that's hard to find anywhere else. It's helped us attain great employees that keep driving our company forward. We're honored to receive this award from Forbes and find ourselves in outstanding company among the other recipients."

About Protenus

Protenus harnesses the power of AI to provide healthcare organizations with scalable risk-reduction solutions that drive the safest patient outcomes while protecting the reputation of the organizations. We are committed to innovation, determined to reduce risk, and focused on supporting our community of employees, customers, and ultimately, patients. Empowering healthcare to eliminate risk is at the heart of all we do. Founded in 2014, Protenus is a three-time winner of Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers, is a Great Place to Work®-Certified company, and was named one of 2021 CBInsights Digital Health 150, one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare, and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

