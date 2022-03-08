Trace Oxygen Analyzer Market to be worth US$ 2,064.5 Million by the Year 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The key factor driving the Trace Oxygen Analyzer Market is surging demand in the chemical & petrochemical industries of South Asia and East Asia. The market for trace oxygen analyzer is expected to grow at 5.6% CAGR through the forecast period 2022-2032.



Global sales of trace oxygen analyzer are set to be valued at over US$ 1.2 Bn in 2022, with a stable long-term projection, according to latest insights by Future Market Insights (FMI). A new report estimates the market to expand at over 5.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Trace Oxygen Analyzer Market Analysis (2021A) US$ 1,144.0 Mn Trace Oxygen Analyzer Market Analysis Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 1,199.0 Mn Trace Oxygen Analyzer Market Analysis Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 2,064.5 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 5.6% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E) 31.7%



According to Future Market Insights (FMI), increasing application of trace oxygen analyzers in various end use sectors for measuring oxygen content is boosting the demand growth especially in chemical & electronics sector where accurate amount of oxygen content is critical for output production has enhanced the scope for trace oxygen analyzer to target such industries.

The trace oxygen analyzer market has experienced a slight but impactful decline in its demand in FY 2020 due to global pandemic COVID-19 outbreak. Various end-use sectors like chemical, industrial & automotive sector was highly impacted by the pandemic due to lockdown imposed by governments in various regions, distribution channel between manufacturer & consumer was disturbed as well.

However, in last quarter of 2020 the economies started to get back on the track and impact of COVID-19 is expected to not last more than 3-6 months.

Due to innovative product developments by prominent players and requirement for on-site oxygen analysis in end-use sector, portable trace oxygen analyzers are expected to boost the market for trace oxygen analyzer in forecast period.

Demand for accurate result in lesser period of time in the petrochemical & power generation sector has created a huge demand scope for the Zirconia Oxygen Analyzer. Thus market for the trace oxygen analyzer is expected to grow higher in upcoming period.

Increasing number of players are focusing on research and development related to trace oxygen analyzer. This is anticipated to contribute towards market growth in the years to come.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and ‘000 Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, GCC Countries, Northern Africa, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand. Key Segments Covered By Product Type , By Portability Type, By End Use, By Region Key Companies Profiled • Emerson Electric Co



• Yokogawa Electric Corporation



• AMETEK, Inc



• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated



• Horiba, Ltd



• Michell Instruments



• Nova Analytical Systems



• Advanced Micro Instruments Inc



• Alpha Omega Instruments Corp



• Analytical Industries Inc



• Ambetronics Engineers Pvt Ltd



• Orthodyne



• Tiger Optics, LLC Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Key Takeaways from Trace Oxygen Analyzer Market Study

By application, the pharmaceutical & healthcare sectors are projected to hold more than 1/4 th volume share of the global market in 2022 owing to robust demand for analyzing oxygen content.

volume share of the global market in 2022 owing to robust demand for analyzing oxygen content. The portable trace oxygen analyzer segment is set to hold more than 2/3 rd of the market share in terms of value by the end of forecast period.

of the market share in terms of value by the end of forecast period. North America will remain a primary market, backed by rising demand from the chemical & petrochemical sectors. It is expected to account for over 26.6% of the demand registered in North America in 2022.

By end use, portable segment of the trace oxygen analyzer market is set to surge at CAGR of approximately 5.9% over the coming decade.

Globally new sales of trace oxygen analyzer is expected to reach 1.2 Bn in 2032.





Who is winning?

The trace oxygen analyzer market is highly consolidated with having key players accounting for around more than 70% of the market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their distribution networks in order to maintain their market presence.

Some of the key players in this industry include but are not limited to Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, AMETEK, Inc, HORIBA, Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Michell Instruments, Advanced Micro Instruments Inc., Analytical Industries Inc., Ambetronics Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Alpha Omega Instruments Corp., Nova Analytical Systems, Orthodyne, Tiger Optics, LLC.

