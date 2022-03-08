Cloud ERP Leader Acumatica Invests in Partner Readiness with Certiverse Platform

CHICAGO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certiverse today announced it has signed a contract to provide its first-of-a-kind online exam development and delivery system to Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company. Acumatica, which sells exclusively through channel partners, has invested in creating and maintaining the best partner program in the industry, with comprehensive learning and support available free to its partners.



Ruben Garcia, CEO of Certiverse, said, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Acumatica and believe our solution will be a great fit for their fast-growing program, where easy-to-implement-and-use technology is at the heart of everything they do.”

The Certiverse platform will further improve the current Acumatica certification program, supporting the efficient creation of psychometrically valid exams and practice tests to better support partner certification. With a team of expert exam and content development practitioners solving testing industry challenges with technology, Certiverse is revolutionizing exam content development. Its award-winning platform allows subject matter experts to contribute test content asynchronously to create fair, valid, and reliable certification exams. The move toward democratizing learning, with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, is also fuelling the adoption of the company’s all-in-one online solution.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Certiverse,” said Ali Jani, Chief Product Officer, Acumatica. “It will enable us to deliver superior exams that incorporate the knowledge and subject matter expertise of our partners and the Acumatica community at large.”

About Certiverse

Certiverse helps learners succeed by democratizing the exam development process. Its revolutionary online platform uses industry-leading psychometric standards, intuitive machine learning, and asynchronous workflow to quickly create rigorous, cost-effective exams. Certiverse is an industry innovator, empowering organizations to engage, expand, and diversify their pools of subject matter experts, rapidly develop valid test content at scale, and create exams with less environmental impact. www.certiverse.com.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.